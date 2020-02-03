MRO Is 2020 Best in KLAS Category Leader for Release of Information Services for Seventh Straight Year

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Category Leader designation is awarded to the software and services vendor/solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields. It is based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

The 2020 Best in KLAS report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the five key categories. As the 2020 Category Leader, MRO was rated No. 1 for ROI with an overall performance score of 92.5 out of 100. MRO also received A's and B's across all five graded categories.

A sample of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI Online® solution evaluated the PHI disclosure management company. ROI Online is a web-based solution that empowers healthcare organizations to standardize PHI disclosure processes, mitigate risk and enhance customer service, efficiency and compliance across healthcare enterprises.

"We are very proud of the fact that MRO has won this award every year since 2013 and pleased that we made the 'KLAS honor roll' with high grades across all five performance categories," said Stephen Hynes, CEO for MRO. "We believe our score, grades and the positive feedback MRO clients give to KLAS are indicative of high levels of client satisfaction among our growing and diverse client base."

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com.

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). In addition to release of information, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions includes government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Kindlick

MRO

(610) 994-7500, ext. 353

skindlick@mrocorp.com

SOURCE MRO Corp.

Related Links

http://www.mrocorp.com

