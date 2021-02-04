MRO Is 2021 Best in KLAS for Release of Information Services for Eighth Straight Year

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI), announced today it has been named 2021 Best in KLAS for the release of information (ROI) services market segment as part of the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. In addition to holding the top overall performance score, MRO received top grades across five customer excellence pillars included in the annual report—loyalty, operations, services, relationship and value.

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the software and services vendor/solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields. It is based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The 2021 Best in KLAS report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the five key categories. As 2021 Best in KLAS, MRO was rated #1 for ROI with an overall performance score 89.2 out of 100. MRO also received A's and B's across all five graded categories.

A sample of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI Online® solution evaluated the PHI disclosure management company. ROI Online is a web-based solution that empowers healthcare organizations to standardize PHI disclosure processes, mitigate risk and enhance customer service, efficiency and compliance across healthcare enterprises.

"We are very thankful to our clients for once again naming MRO Best in KLAS for 2021. Winning this award every year since 2013 and receiving high grades across all five performance categories makes us very proud," said Stephen Hynes, CEO for MRO. "We believe our score, grades and the positive feedback MRO clients give to KLAS are indicative of high levels of client satisfaction among our growing and diverse client base."

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com.

MRO, the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). MRO's technology driven quality workflow including patented automation tools with robotic processing automation (RPA), intelligent guidance for users, and a multi-layered QC program, combined with award-winning customer service and scalable solutions all contribute to exceeding clients' expectations. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

