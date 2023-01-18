MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry to be Worth $49.65 billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry by Product (Plant Facilities, Automation Equipment, Robots, CNC Equipment), Sector (Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors) - Global Forecast to 2030,' the global MRO market for the manufacturing industry is projected to reach $49.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5437

Maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, refers to the maintenance and upkeep of different plant facilities and machinery directly or indirectly associated with production. MRO ensures that facilities, equipment, systems, and tools are stocked, maintained, and safe to use and hence, are considered an essential part of any manufacturing plant/unit maintenance strategy. Many modern-day manufacturing plants outsource their MRO activities to optimize inventory levels, streamline procurement, improve supply chain relationships, and stay ahead of equipment failures. This process helps organizations to concentrate on their core operations and boost plant efficiency. Besides, the proliferation of digital transformation in the field of MRO and the growing need to reduce maintenance and unplanned downtime drive the market's growth.

Growing Need to Reduce Maintenance Costs & Unplanned Downtime is Driving the MRO Market's Growth.

Implementing efficient MRO processes is crucial to operators of industrial manufacturing facilities. Several manufacturers face challenges in maintaining the health of process-critical assets, supply chain disruptions, shorter life expectancies of assets, collateral damage, and costly downtime during unprecedented times. Thus, to offset this phenomenon, companies are adopting MRO services to ensure the smooth functioning of manufacturing operations and production processes. MRO helps detect anomalous behavior, increases the reliability and availability of equipment, boosts the efficiency of internal and external maintenance labor, reduces unplanned downtime through shutdown and outage optimization, and provides an opportunity to upskill the maintenance workforce in manufacturing industries. Moreover, it helps reduce operational expenditure through process efficiency, streamlining the management of external contractors, and optimized supply chain management, inventory management and asset management. Such benefits of MRO in reducing maintenance costs & unplanned downtime in manufacturing operations are driving the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5437

The global MRO market for the manufacturing industry is segmented based on Product (Plant Facilities, Automation Equipment, Robots, CNC Equipment), Sector (Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the plant facilities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRO market for the manufacturing industry. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus on industry 4.0, leading to more manufacturing facilities, the growing need for efficiency in the supply chain, and the rising demand for remote maintenance & repair systems. However, the automation equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, in 2023, the consumer products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRO market for the manufacturing industry. However, the medical devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for drugs and devices for the treatment of COVID-19, the growing need to reduce maintenance costs & unplanned downtime, and the increasing adoption of automation equipment in the life sciences sector are expected to support the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/62996192

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the MRO market for the manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the high economic growth rate and the increasing government investments for increasing manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, electronics & semiconductors industries, and infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. However, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This is expected to help the manufacturers improve their operations efficiency, productivity, security, and cost-effectiveness due to the rising trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are expected to drive the growth of this market in this region.

Some of the key players operating in the MRO market for the manufacturing industry are Siemens AG (Germany), WESCO International, Inc. (U.S.), ERIKS N.V. (Netherlands), SDI, Inc. (U.S.), ICR Services (U.S.), RS Group PLC (U.K.), Global Electronic Services, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (U.S.), NRTC Alabama, Inc. (U.S.), PSI Repair Services, Inc. (U.S.), K+S Services (U.S.), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Hayley Group Limited (U.K.), Electronix Services (Ireland), Sika Interplant Systems Limited (India), AMETEK, INC (U.S.), ATLAS COPCO AB (Sweden), and SWIFTSHIPS LLC (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mro-market-for-the-manufacturing-industry-5437

Scope of the Report

MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry, by Product

Plant Facilities

Maintenance



Spare Parts



Equipment Refurbishment

Automation Equipment

Maintenance



Spare Parts



Equipment Refurbishment

Robots

Maintenance



Spare Parts



Equipment Refurbishment

CNC Equipment

Maintenance



Spare Parts



Equipment Refurbishment

MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry, by Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

Consumer Products

Electronics/Semiconductors

Automotive

Ship Building

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metal & Mining

Other Sectors

MRO Market for the Manufacturing Industry, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Ireland



Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5437

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/666/mro-market-for-the-manufacturing-industry-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.