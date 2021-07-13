MRO PPE Market Will grow at a CAGR of 6.81% During 2021-2025 | SpendEdge

Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers

MRO PPE Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Scalability of inputs

Supply base rationalization

Supply assurance

Category innovations

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Green initiatives

Reduction of TCO

Demand forecasting and governance

Customer retention

Top-line growth

This report evaluates suppliers based on VMI capabilities, value-added services, warranty terms for PPE, and the width of the product portfolio. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

