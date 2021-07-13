MRO PPE Market Will grow at a CAGR of 6.81% During 2021-2025 | SpendEdge
Jul 13, 2021
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The MRO PPE will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co are among the prominent suppliers in MRO PPE market.
MRO PPE Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Scalability of inputs
- Supply base rationalization
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Green initiatives
- Reduction of TCO
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Customer retention
- Top-line growth
This report evaluates suppliers based on VMI capabilities, value-added services, warranty terms for PPE, and the width of the product portfolio. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
