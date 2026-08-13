MRO Recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000 Annual List for Eleventh Year

MRO builds on more than a decade of rapid growth, deepening client relationships while expanding its clinical data portfolio into new capabilities

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, the leading clinical data exchange and abstraction company in healthcare, announced today its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the 11th year. The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a class of companies redefining what growth looks like, expanding impact and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

MRO's growth has been fueled by both innovation and strategic expansion. In 2025, MRO acquired Q-Centrix, a leading enterprise clinical data management platform, extending the company's reach beyond clinical data exchange into abstraction and quality reporting for hospitals and health systems. That same year, MRO also acquired Clinetic, an AI-driven platform that helps health systems find, screen, and enroll clinical trial patients faster, opening a new line of business in clinical research. Today, the combined organization serves more than 2,000 hospitals and health systems and nearly 250 payers nationwide.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for an eleventh consecutive year is a tremendous honor for MRO," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "This milestone reflects the strength of our growth as we help providers, payers and life sciences firms access mission critical clinical data, giving our clients even more ways to put their data to work. We're grateful for our team's dedication, which fuels our commitment to unlocking clinical data to make it more accessible and intelligent through the combination of automation and the largest team of experts in the industry."

For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About MRO

MRO is The Single Source for Smarter Data™—driving a new era of clinical data intelligence where data is connected, structured, and transformed into actionable insights. The result: confident decisions, operational precision, accelerated research, and most importantly, better patient care.

This innovative model for clinical data management is built for speed and scale, combining FHIR-native connectivity, deep clinical expertise, and advanced automation to turn a fragmented healthcare ecosystem into a connected pathway where every data point delivers impact. The outcome is a faster, smarter, more secure platform for managing enterprise clinical data that drives better outcomes and creates revenue-generating opportunities for our client partners while enhancing security, compliance, and clinical integrity.

With 24 years of trusted solutions and partnerships, MRO knows that a stronger healthcare ecosystem begins with smarter data, leading to data-driven decisions and better performance. Learn more at www.mrocorp.com.

SOURCE MRO