MRO Is 2026 Best in KLAS for Release of Information

For the twelfth time, MRO outperforms competition for release of information services and software in the 2026 Best in KLAS report.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp (MRO), the leader in enterprise clinical data management and intelligent data exchange, has been named 2026 Best in KLAS for the release of information (ROI) services market segment as part of the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. In addition to achieving the top overall performance score, MRO received A's across all five customer excellence pillars included in the annual report – loyalty, operations, services, relationship and value. Furthermore, MRO's software and services were reviewed by more clients than any other vendor in the category and awarded an A+ in the relationship and loyalty pillars.

"While achieving Best in KLAS for twelve years is a remarkable milestone, our clients are at the heart of this recognition," said Ben Zmigrodski, President of Exchange Solutions for MRO. "Their trust, along with the passion of our team, inspires us to keep raising the bar. As we accelerate automation and bring our technology into new areas, our commitment stays the same - helping our clients succeed while delivering an outstanding experience."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

"AI-driven tools are taking on repetitive administrative tasks, freeing professionals to focus on the uniquely human aspects of their roles—problem solving, critical thinking, and empathy. Technology done right doesn't replace people; it benefits them. It helps clinicians and staff bring more of themselves to the moments that matter most. This year's Best in KLAS report celebrates the software vendors and services firms that exemplify this spirit and offer solutions that not only improve efficiency but also strengthen human connection. The winners emerging now tend to pair data with agility, innovation with humility, and technology with a deep respect for the people they serve," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO, in his introductory letter to the Best in KLAS report.

The 2026 Best in KLAS report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the five key categories. As 2026 Best in KLAS, MRO was rated #1 for ROI with an overall performance score of 96.0 out of 100 and received all A's across the five customer excellence categories, with a notable A+ in both the relationship and loyalty categories.

A broad range of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI solutions participated in the KLAS evaluation of the company's software and services for managing complex medical record requests. As reflected in KLAS feedback, MRO's fully digitized approach to intake, acquisition, and delivery enables streamlined workflows, faster turnaround times, and reduced administrative burden, while consistently delivering a 99.99% accuracy rate. MRO serves hospitals and health systems, as well as clinics and physician practices, supporting health information management, revenue integrity, and security and compliance initiatives.

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About MRO

MRO is The Single Source for Smarter Data™—driving a new era of clinical data intelligence where data is connected, structured, and transformed into actionable insights. The result: confident decisions, operational precision, accelerated research, and most importantly, better patient care.

This innovative model for clinical data management is built for speed and scale, combining FHIR-native connectivity, deep clinical expertise, and advanced automation to turn a fragmented healthcare ecosystem into a connected pathway where every data point delivers impact. The outcome is a faster, smarter, more secure platform for managing enterprise clinical data that drives better outcomes and creates revenue-generating opportunities for our client partners while enhancing security, compliance, and clinical integrity.

With 24 years of trusted solutions and partnerships, MRO knows that a stronger healthcare ecosystem begins with smarter data, leading to data-driven decisions and better performance. Learn more at www.mrocorp.com.

