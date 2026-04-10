MRO Earns Impressive Fifth Consecutive USA TODAY National Top Workplaces Award

MRO Named 2026 National Top Workplaces

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp. (MRO), the leader in enterprise clinical data management and intelligent data exchange, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY National Top Workplaces award. MRO is a five-time winner, and for the second year, MRO is the highest ranked vendor serving the healthcare industry in the USA.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

"Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the nation's best places to work—and once again as the highest‑ranked vendor serving the healthcare industry—is a tremendous honor," said Shawn Powlick, Chief People Officer at MRO. "This recognition is a direct result of our employees' unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to our mission each and every day. Our team members are the heart of MRO, and we remain focused on creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow, both professionally and personally."

To see the full 2026 USA TODAY National Top Workplaces lists, visit this link.

About ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About MRO

MRO is The Single Source for Smarter Data™—driving a new era of clinical data intelligence where data is connected, structured, and transformed into actionable insights. The result: confident decisions, operational precision, accelerated research, and most importantly, better patient care.

This innovative model for clinical data management is built for speed and scale, combining FHIR-native connectivity, deep clinical expertise, and advanced automation to turn a fragmented healthcare ecosystem into a connected pathway where every data point delivers impact. The outcome is a faster, smarter, more secure platform for managing enterprise clinical data that drives better outcomes and creates revenue-generating opportunities for our client partners while enhancing security, compliance, and clinical integrity.

With 24 years of trusted solutions and partnerships, MRO knows that a stronger healthcare ecosystem begins with smarter data, leading to data-driven decisions and better performance. Learn more at www.mrocorp.com.

MRO Press Contact

Nicole Hoy

[email protected]

SOURCE MRO