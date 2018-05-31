MRP Named A Leader Among Account-Based Marketing Providers

The report evaluated providers in this emerging tech segment based on customer feedback and Forrester's assessment of the platforms. Forrester attributed the highest scores to those providers with the broadest capabilities. According to the report, MRP leads with AI-powered insights, orchestration and engagement, and is cited for its wide range of managed services to help marketers transform their marketing with machine learning. The report named MRP "best for marketers pursuing a long-term vision of machine-driven marketing."

"We're honored to be recognized as a leader by Forrester. We pride ourselves on our ABM innovation and the value it brings to our clients," said Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. "Our AI-powered ABM platform connects streaming real-time intent data and predictive scoring to truly personalize cross-channel marketing actions. This unique connection creates scale, simplicity and revenue results for our clients."

Powered by Kx technology, MRP Prelytix models, ranks and recommends target accounts and contacts to then create and execute dynamic engagement workflows for account-based marketing. The platform gives clients the ability to ingest vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including the B2B web, client websites, CRM systems and other third-party sources, and distills them into actionable insights for automating personalized content and delivering the right message at the right time. With machine learning capabilities, MRP Prelytix constantly improves customer engagement models by analyzing the outcome of every prediction and touchpoint to improve each subsequent prediction and execution strategy.

"Our vision at MRP is AI-driven customer engagement that melds sales and marketing goals to convert leads into sales," said James Regan, CMO of MRP. "Being named a leader in this report validates that vision for us, and we look forward to continuing to expand use cases with our clients."

Forrester's 10-criteria evaluation of account-based marketing providers for B2B marketers identified the 14 most significant and researched, analyzed and scored them against those criteria. Learn more about the report here.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

Visit http://www.mrpfd.com/ for more information.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

