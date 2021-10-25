MRP named the 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MRP Prelytix™, the only enterprise-class predictive Account-Based Sales and Marketing platform, as the 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market.

In an independent analysis of 15 providers, the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform 2021 report gives the MRP Prelytix platform the highest marks for technology excellence across the board. The report also finds that MRP Prelytix uniquely helps enterprise organizations drive account-based programs coordinated with their existing marketing programs in alignment with the company's global marketing initiatives.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MRP's domain expertise and robust ABM platform helps enterprise organizations drive account-based programs coordinated with their existing marketing programs in alignment with the company's global marketing initiatives. The platform simplifies the complexity of sophisticated and mature ABM programs for global B2B sales and marketing organizations."

"With the highest rankings across the parameters of technology excellence, MRP Prelytix is positioned as the 2021 technology leader among 14 other vendors in the account-based marketing market." Priyanka adds.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global ABM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading ABM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform 2021 finds that MRP is an innovative and leading provider of account-based marketing solutions. MRP Prelytix provides advanced data management technologies that can organize account-based data from contact-based systems and can cleanse, map, and append data for deeper insights and more accurate reporting. With a single view of each target account across platforms and teams, marketers can precisely target customers, deliver personalization across channels, and measure program results accurately. The company delivers robust technology value proposition with its ability to cater diverse use cases, comprehensive AI, predictive and functional ABM capabilities, and key technology differentiators including - role-based collaboration, account-based data management, no 'black box' data science, next-gen intent, and advanced recognition and targeting."

"This recognition of our technical excellence and enterprise focus is a testament to MRP Prelytix's vision and market leadership," said Jennifer Golden, MRP's Corporate Marketing Director. "MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform to deliver performance and simplicity in the sophisticated enterprise environment. This research validates our clear focus on technology and strategies that enable better connection and alignment - between marketing and sales teams in different regions and product lines, and ultimately between the whole organization and its target accounts."

About MRP:

MRP Prelytix™ is the only enterprise-class predictive Account-Based Sales and Marketing

platform. For organizations that serve multiple partners, lines of business, geographies, or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform to empower sales and marketing teams to simplify their environment's complexity and produce measurable and high-performance conversion, pipeline velocity, and closed revenue. Applying the industry's only real-time predictive analytics and data management, we fuel 1,000 ABM programs across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize their ABM programs using eight channels, produced in 20 languages. Powered by KX, MRP Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

