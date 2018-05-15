MRP Partners With Symphony Marketing To Bring AI-Powered Customer Acquisition To Japan

Symphony Marketing will now offer MRP Prelytix, the leading proprietary predictive analytics engine built specifically with the needs of sales and marketing executives in mind, as well as MRP's programmatic display advertising offering, to the Japanese market. MRP Prelytix is powered by Kx, a high-performance, streaming analytics and operational intelligence provider.

"At Symphony, we are committed to using data to create new, more effective sales opportunities for B2B companies, and a partnership with MRP maximizes our ability to help our clients," said Ichiro Niwayama, president of Symphony Marketing.

As an MRP channel partner, Symphony Marketing will have access to MRP's industry-leading software and services, as well as its technical expertise.

The partnership increases MRP's growing presence in Asia, where it employs more than 100 people throughout the region.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

Visit http://www.mrpfd.com/ for more information.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

