MRP Presents AI Applications For Sales And Marketing At SiriusDecisions 2018 Summit

"MRP understands that B2B organizations must explore how they can update and scale their sales and marketing approaches to stay competitive, and AI is a powerful way to do that" said Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. "We're excited to exhibit our latest AI-powered sales and marketing offerings and capabilities at SiriusDecisions 2018 Summit."

As part of the summit, two MRP clients will present case studies. On May 8, MRP's first participating client will share with attendees how MRP and its AI-embedded software has helped the organization scale demand generation globally. The case study will focus on how account-based marketing driven by the streaming insights derived from predictive analytics can target relevant accounts, provide better visibility into demand units and drive greater return on investment for sales and marketing.

Also on May 8, MRP's second participating client will discuss how it was able to streamline its marketing strategies thanks to MRP. The client will share how predictive analytics helped align their investments and workflows around the always-on account-based insights from MRP Prelytix.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

