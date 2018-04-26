MRP Presents Learning to Trust the Machine at Philly Tech Week 2018

"MRP is native to Philadelphia and we're honored to be involved in the city's largest technology conference, now in its eighth year," said James Regan, CMO of MRP. "In the near future, artificial intelligence will be non-negotiable for sales and marketing professionals. Technology leaders in the Philadelphia area already have a stake in AI and will discuss its future at our new headquarters during Philly Tech Week 2018."

MRP's event, "Learning to Trust the Machine," will bring technology and artificial intelligence (AI) thought leaders from across the city together to unpack myths about AI, discuss the adoption of AI for business and how it's already being used. Panelists include:

Bruce Alperin , associate vice president of marketing at Aramark

, associate vice president of marketing at Aramark Ethan Lyon , innovation lead at Seer Interactive

, innovation lead at Seer Interactive David McLaughlin , CEO of QuantaVerse

MRP Chief Marketing Officer James Regan will lead and moderate the discussion that will also touch upon how companies can effectively implement and use AI and what the risks and rewards of an AI-powered future might entail. MRP's predictive analytics platform, powered by Kx technology, uses AI to help sales and marketing teams drive revenue.

The eighth annual Philly Tech Week, April 27 through May 5, 2018, is a weeklong conference highlighting technology and innovation in the Greater Philadelphia region. The week consists of events, discussions, demonstrations and more from various organizations in the Philadelphia area.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

About Kx

Kx is a division of FD, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries, including sales and marketing as evidenced by MRP's predictive analytics model.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

