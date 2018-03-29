MRP Sees Continued Innovation And Growth

"In 2018, marketing and sales teams need to strengthen their tried-and-true methods with predictive analytics in order to convert active demand into engaged demand and into revenue," said Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. "With MRP's continually advancing predictive software and managed services, we're increasing response rates, pipeline, deal size and revenue for our clients."

MRP's recent business updates include:

Product Advancement

MRP will launch a new interface on MRP Prelytix designed to drive greater collaboration between sales and marketing. Another forthcoming Prelytix addition will allow MRP clients to leverage the power of Prelytix and AI to optimize the workflow of inside sales resources.

New Offices in Philadelphia and Belfast

To accommodate a growing team, MRP headquarters in Philadelphia will move to a new office space in the coming months. Customized for MRP, the office space will include views of the Philadelphia skyline from the penthouse on the 37th floor, a cafe for employees and a world-class training facility to support the company's rapid expansion.

MRP's EMEA headquarters in Belfast will also relocate to accommodate company growth. In May, MRP and parent company First Derivatives will move into the newly renovated Weaving Works building in downtown Belfast.

Customer Success News

MRP secured several new client partnerships over the last quarter, including a contract with one of the world's leading providers of both hardware and software, with high global impact in online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing and more.

Strategic Hires

Last month, Mariam Safi joined MRP as marketing manager. Safi holds an MBA from George Washington University and brings experience in varied marketing roles to her position at MRP.

In the past six months, the company also added 60 net new employees across all departments to its offices around the world.

Events

MRP has several events scheduled in the coming months. Next month MRP will attend MarTech West as an exhibitor. The company will host a panel discussion on artificial intelligence with other Philadelphia-area business leaders as well as experts on AI from Philadelphia's academic and start-up communities on May 2 as part of Philly Tech Week. MRP will also attend SiriusDecisions in May as both a sponsor and a speaker.

About MRP

MRP provides predictive customer acquisition software and services. For 15 years, clients have relied on MRP to help them achieve their revenue goals by combining cutting-edge predictive analytics with a full suite of account-based marketing services to acquire new customers, faster. MRP has 10 offices, 550 employees and covers over 100 countries around the globe.

MRP is a division of First Derivatives plc (FD). FD is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: FDP.L) and is a global supplier of software and consulting services.

Visit http://www.mrpfd.com/ for more information.

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.firstderivatives.com and www.kx.com

