MRP Solutions Names Industry Veteran Mark Shafer as CEO

Appointment ushers in new phase of growth and innovation for MRP

LAKE FOREST, Ill. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP Solutions ("MRP" or the "Company"), a provider of closures and other rigid packaging components to the health & wellness, food, and other specialty markets, today announced the appointment of Mark Shafer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. MRP Solutions is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake").

Mr. Shafer has nearly 20 years of experience leading specialized industrial organizations, with the last nine years spent in the packaging sector, and has demonstrated a history of growth, operational achievement, strategy development and execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Altium Packaging where he was responsible for leading the sales, customer service, quality, and select aspects of the supply chain functions.

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead MRP as we position the Company for the next phase of its evolution," said Mr. Shafer. "MRP's broad and customizable product offering, reputation for innovation, track record of quality and customer service, and focus on post-consumer recyclable solutions provide an appealing value proposition to customers. I am excited to join the Company and partner with MRP's leadership team and employees, valued customers, and Clearlake to drive future growth in the business."

"Mark's background and vision complement MRP's customer-centric and innovation-oriented strategy, and his operating experience aligns well with Clearlake's O.P.S.® approach, making him an ideal choice to lead the Company in the next stage of its development," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Partner and Managing Director, at Clearlake.

Mr. Shafer succeeds outgoing CEO Jim Fitzgerald, who will transition to senior advisor. "I am thankful for the opportunity to have led MRP and believe the Company is on the right track as we return to a normalized operating environment," said Mr. Fitzgerald.

"On behalf of Clearlake and MRP, we would like to thank Jim for his leadership," said Dilshat Erkin, Principal at Clearlake. "Jim's dedication, particularly during the market challenges presented over the past several years, has helped position MRP well for future growth."

About MRP Solutions

MRP Solutions provides rigid packaging components used by millions of consumers while serving a diverse set of end-markets. Delivering packaging with purpose, MRP products can be found on many national and private label brands in markets including health and wellness, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal and home care, as well as specialty food like spices and sauces. The Company has a library of 900+ tools used to support a product offering of nearly 13,000 SKUs and the ability to create a meaningfully higher count of variations. With a product line comprising child-resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closures, and jars, MRP Solutions specializes in flexible and efficient operations for small- to medium-sized customers with short-run production needs. MRP serves its customers through three production facilities in North America, and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. For more information, please visit www.mrpsolutions.com.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.®. The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $80 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. Learn more at www.clearlake.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert

Ph: +1 845-507-0571

[email protected]

SOURCE MRP Solutions