Mrs. Claus Wants You to Add Perfect Bar to Santa's Cookie Plate This Year

Perfect Bar encourages everyone to take a pledge to ensure Santa is properly fueled with his favorite protein-filled snacks

SANTA'S WORKSHOP, North Pole, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa and the elves are hard at work this time of year making sure everyone has a magical holiday, but there is someone who works just as hard taking care of him – and she needs our help!

Perfect Bar Holiday Pledge

In the spirit of the season, Perfect Bar teamed up with Mrs. Claus to create the Perfect Bar Holiday Pledge to keep Santa fresh and fueled throughout his night of deliveries. To participate, all you need to do is pledge to leave Santa a Perfect Bar or Perfect Bar inspired cookie on his plate by texting SANTA to 83715, and those who sign up will receive an exclusive FREE Perfect Bar to redeem between December 3rd-25th.

"Santa loves all the sweet treats you leave him, but sometimes too many make him feel less than jolly," says Mrs. Claus. "This year, I want to encourage you to leave him a protein-packed Perfect Bar that offers the same delicious cookie dough texture, inspired by his favorite flavors to fuel his long journey."

Perfect Bar has a wide variety of mouth-watering flavors that offer delicious cookie dough-like texture with up to 17 grams of whole food protein and 20+ superfoods, including the following:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is the perfect swap for those traditional chocolate chip cookies we all know and love.

Chocolate Brownie is one of the newest flavors and is the perfect swap for any type of brownie or brookie.

Salted Caramel is the perfect swap for any caramel cookie or salt caramel pretzel recipe as it will satisfy both your salty and sweet tastebuds.

Peanut Butter is the original Perfect Bar flavor and is the ultimate fan-favorite, making it the perfect swap for any type of peanut butter cookies.

Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter is a great swap for traditional Peanut Butter Blossoms and it's the perfect blend of a little sweet, a little salty, and just the right amount of nutty.

To learn more about Perfect Bar or get access to our cookie-inspired flavors you can visit perfectsnacks.com.

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Bar is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.

Refrigerated for a reason with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or stabilizers, Perfect Bar is stored in the fridge to preserve taste, texture and freshness. Find Perfect Snacks in more than 35,000 fridges in grocery stores across the country and at www.perfectsnacks.com.

