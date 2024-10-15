MRS. FIELDS ANNOUNCES NEW COOKIE STORE OPENING IN SAN JOSE, CA

America's iconic cookie brand opens its latest location at Westfield Oakridge Mall

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Fields, the beloved brand known for its irresistibly soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, today announced the grand opening of its newest location in San Jose, CA. The new store is located at Westfield Oakridge Shopping Center at 25 Blossom Hill Road, and opened its doors to the public on September 1.

The San Jose store marks the 30th Mrs. Fields location in California. Situated at the entrance of the food court on the first level near the escalator, the 200-square-foot kiosk features dynamic digital monitors and menu boards. Offering a full range of fresh-baked cookies, brownies, and made-to-order cookie cakes for special occasions, the store operates as a full-service kiosk with on-site baking.

The San Jose location is owned and operated by Andy Kurum and Jennifer Bakker, residents of Redondo Beach, CA. After over a decade in aerospace and software engineering, Andy sought a change from his 9-to-5 job and was eager to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. His introduction to Mrs. Fields came through a close friend, Yousuf Nabi, the largest multi-unit Mrs. Fields franchise owner. Inspired by Yousuf's success, Andy saw franchising as an attractive investment opportunity, particularly given the high foot traffic at Westfield Oakridge Mall and the strength of the Mrs. Fields brand.

"We're thrilled to bring Mrs. Fields' legendary cookies and treats to the people of San Jose," said Andy Kurum. "Mrs. Fields' products stand out for their quality and freshness, baked daily and made with the highest quality ingredients. Whether you're shopping for school, hanging out with friends, or simply enjoying a day at the mall, Mrs. Fields is the perfect sweet stop. We're excited to serve the community and look forward to becoming a favorite among San Jose shoppers."

Andy and Jennifer have plans to continue expanding their franchise within the Mrs. Fields brand. They aim to open additional locations in Northern California when the right opportunities arise.

Mrs. Fields has built a legacy of delighting customers with its signature cookies, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades. As the brand evolves to meet the demands of modern consumers, it remains dedicated to delivering the same high-quality products that have made it a household name for generations.

"We're excited to grow Mrs. Fields' presence in California, the state where the brand's journey began," said Joe Lewis, CEO of Famous Brands International. "We're thrilled to offer our fresh-baked cookies and treats to even more Californians through our new San Jose location, and we're eager to support Andy and Jennifer as they bring the Mrs. Fields experience to the San Jose community."

The Mrs. Fields San Jose store will be open seven days a week during regular mall hours. To find the San Jose store or a Mrs. Fields store near you, visit MrsFieldsStores.com. Customers can also follow the brand's social pages on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news. For more information on franchising opportunities with Mrs. Fields, visit MrsFieldsFranchise.com.

About Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields is one of the original and most iconic cookie retail store brands in the world. It is the epitome of the American Dream. Debbi Fields was a homemaker when she had the idea of bringing her irresistible cookie recipes to the public. Debbi opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977, over 45 years ago. The Mrs. Fields® name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven that were always made with high quality ingredients. Mrs. Fields now operates in 24 states and six countries and plans to continue expanding through franchising in the United States and internationally. Mrs. Fields is part of Famous Brands International, the parent company of Mrs. Fields and TCBY. To find a Mrs. Fields store near you, visit MrsFieldsStores.com or MrsFieldsFranchise.com to learn about Mrs. Fields cookie franchising opportunities. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow Mrs. Fields on Facebook and Instagram.

About Famous Brands International

Famous Brands International is the parent company of two category defining, iconic brands: Mrs. Fields® Cookies and TCBY® (The Country's Best Yogurt). The company markets and distributes its products such as cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, frozen yogurt, and yogurt cakes through its Mrs. Fields and TCBY franchise stores. Serving millions of loyal customers around the world, Famous Brands maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan and the Bahamas with over 360 franchised locations worldwide. The company is currently leveraging the category leading brand awareness of its iconic brands to pursue further franchise growth in both the United States and international markets. Famous Brands is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

