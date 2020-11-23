Mrs. Fields Launches "Heartfelt Holiday Gram," a Personalized Cookie-Cake for Loved Ones

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Fields , the renowned brand famous for fresh-baked cookies delivered right to your door, is celebrating the holidays with the launch of its Heartfelt Holiday Gram . From November 29 until December 6 and in honor of National Cookie Day on December 4, customers can purchase a customizable heart-shaped cookie-cake for 40% off.



With gatherings of friends and family few and far between these past months, consumers are looking for unique ways to show their loved ones that they care. With its fully customizable icing text and great price, a Mrs. Fields Heartfelt Holiday Gram is a delicious and heart-warming way to express love and appreciation from afar. Separate from the 40% off promotion, Mrs. Fields will launch a 25% off special offer on the Heartfelt Holiday Gram beginning the week of Thanksgiving from November 22 through November 28, and then again starting December 7 until December 31.



"For many, celebrating with loved ones this holiday season presents many unique challenges," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "At Mrs. Fields, it is our mission to sweeten all of life's little moments, and we are happy to offer our customers a way to show appreciation for their loved ones virtually. We hope to do our part to bring everyone a little piece of holiday cheer wherever they might be celebrating this year."



To place an order for the Mrs. Fields Heartfelt Holiday Gram, visit www.mrsfields.com .



About Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields is based in Broomfield, Colorado with a production and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debbi Fields opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977 and the Mrs. Fields name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven. Today, Mrs. Fields enjoys the highest aided brand awareness in the industry and sells products at over 300 retail locations globally and online.

