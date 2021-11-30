Mrs. Fields Rings in National Cookie Day with "Roly Polar Bear," Adorable Bear Filled with Treats to Celebrate Holiday Season

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Fields, the beloved brand known for delivering fresh-baked cookies straight to your door, is commemorating the holiday season with Roly Polar Bear, available for a limited time only. In honor of National Cookie Day on December 4, Mrs. Fields customers can purchase this adorable plush bear filled with an assortment of sweets for $41.99 (30% off original price), from Wednesday, December 1 until Sunday, December 5.

Roly Poly Bear is available now.

With consumers looking for thoughtful and affordable ways to show loved ones they're thinking of them this holiday season, sending a treat is the perfect way to share that sentiment. The Roly Polar Bear is bursting at the seams with goodies the whole family will enjoy, including 30 Nibblers® bite-sized cookies, 1 frosted snowflake cookie, and 2.5 oz. of shattered peppermint bark, so everyone can enjoy a little something special during the holidays. In addition to the Roly Polar Bear, holiday shoppers can enjoy a variety of seasonal deals at Mrs. Fields online to celebrate National Cookie Day.

"During this special time of the year, our customers deserve nothing but the best gift options for their loved ones," said Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We're thrilled to celebrate the season by offering impressive deals that allow customers to share holiday cheer with the special people in their lives. We hope to deliver little bites of happiness with every cookie this holiday season."

The Roly Polar Bear follows Mrs. Fields' ongoing tradition of helping customers send well wishes to their loved ones, even if it can't be in person. Last year, in celebration of National Cookie Day, Mrs. Fields released the Heartfelt Holiday Gram, a fully customizable heart-shaped cookie cake that allows customers to send a personalized and delicious message to their loved ones.

To order the Roly Polar Bear, visit www.mrsfields.com/gifts/holiday-bear-polar-cookie-jar/.

About Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields is based in Broomfield, Colorado with a production and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debbi Fields opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977 and the Mrs. Fields name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven. Today, Mrs. Fields enjoys the highest aided brand awareness in the industry and sells products at over 265 retail locations globally and online.

