TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo is very proud to announce that Mrs. Hedwige Nuyens, Managing Director of the International Banking Federation (IBFed), has joined Vesttoo's advisory board. Mrs. Nuyens has more than 30 years of experience in the finance and banking industries, presently leading strategies revolving around digital transformation and the role of banks in supporting the economy. We are looking forward to collaborating with Mrs. Nuyens and benefiting from her expertise in the finance and banking sectors, as Vesttoo is expanding its insurance-linked asset classes as uncorrelated, stable income investments with strong diversification characteristics.

Mrs. Hedwige Nuyens Joins Vesttoo as Advisory Board Member

Mrs. Nuyens currently heads the International Banking Federation, representing the banking industry at international level. The IBFed includes all the major national banking associations (United States, European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Africa, China, Brazil, India and Korea) covering more than 95% of the banking industry.

Previously. Mrs. Nuyens held the positions of Head of Group Prudential Affairs at BNP Paribas, Chief Financial Officer of the Catholic University Louvain and Chief Risk Officer of ABN Amro Bank in Belgium.

Hedwige holds a Faculty of Law and a Master's in financial sciences from the Catholic University Louvain and a Master's in business administration and finance from the EHSAL Brussels. She followed courses on Digital Transformation at Insead, on Sustainable Finance at Cambridge, on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning at MIT and on Cyber Security at Harvard.

"We are very excited to work with Mrs. Nuyens, continuing to strengthen our relationship with the banking community, spreading the importance of diversification and derisking of investment portfolios with insurance-linked asset classes from the Life and P&C markets," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO of Vesttoo.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with Vesttoo, especially in the aspects of the use of advanced algorithms for risk management and portfolio risk diversification. These are very interesting times in both insurance and banking, with unique challenges due to COVID-19 and the economic environment," said Hedwige Nuyens.

Hedwige joins the prominent experts already on our advisory board, executives from all areas of the global and regulatory insurance space, executive financial experts and executives from the global business arena. They are:

William Lowry

William Lowry is a Senior and C-level executive in multiple reinsurance companies, expert of Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) and the former CFO of Swiss Re in the US. William brings significant experience in the management of insurance, reinsurance, ILS and insurance-related companies to the advisory board.

Charles E.F. Millard

Charles E.F. Millard is a Senior Advisor/Board Member for AQR, Kiski Group, Ross Corporate Services (UK), and Kosmos Management. He was previously Director of the US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation under President G. W. Bush, and Head of Pension Relations for Citigroup.

Steve M. Goldman

Steve Goldman is a partner at Kramer Levin Natfalis & Frankel LLP and an expert attorney who specializes in banking and insurance law. He is the former Commissioner of the NJ department of banking and insurance, dealt with corporate law at Sills Cummis Epstein & Gross PC for 22 years and sat on President Obama's advisory committee.

Joseph Haviv

Joseph Haviv is the founder, chairman and managing member of Protostar Partners private equity. Additionally, he sits on the MC Square Capital advisory board, and is a lead investor of Constitution Reinsurance and Partner Reinsurance. In the past, he was a partner at McKinsey and Co. and VP at EXOR America, among others.

Dr. Michel Léonard

Dr. Michel Léonard, CBE, is an economist and data scientist with 20 years of experience in insurance and finance. He is 3i's Vice President & Senior Economist, as well as faculty at NYU and Columbia University. His past roles include: Principal & CDS at MaKroLLC, Chief Economist & SVP in Aon, Chief Economist & Data Scientist Alliant Insurance KKR and Global Business Advisory Council for the White House/State/Commerce.

Emmanuel Pierron

Emmanuel Pierron has 20 years of experience in Insurance, Reinsurance and Innovation: risk, technique and big data, operations and new technologies. He has a strong interest and vast experience in the creation of activities, business and startups. Past roles: Chief Innovation Officer at KAMET (AXA Group's VC), Chief Data Officer at AXA Group and Chief Technical & Claims Officer at Direct Assurance.

Ari M. Paltiel

40 years of experience in socio-demographic research & mortality statistics. Demographer & Lecturer at Hebrew University and member of governmental advisory committees on demography & mortality. Held multiple senior positions in the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics and led pioneering investigation teams in Israel & Germany.

About Vesttoo:

Vesttoo specializes in data-driven risk management solutions for the P&C and L&P markets, using cutting-edge technologies to transfer general insurance, lapse, mortality and longevity risk to the capital markets. The company provides insurers and pension funds with affordable, strategic risk transfer to the capital markets, while investors benefit from uncorrelated, high-yield investments with remote loss possibilities.

Vesttoo's advanced risk-modeling technology transforms the way securities are structured, offered, and traded, providing an accessible, flexible, scalable, and affordable streamlined alternative or supplement to traditional reinsurance.

