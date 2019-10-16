Mrs. Katherine G. Johnson to be honored at Maryland Innovation & Security Institute IMAGINE Event

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directors of the Maryland Innovation & Security Institute (MISI) and DreamPort, IMAGINE event Chair Reggie Van Lee, Chief Transformation Officer The Carlyle Group and the Host Committee are pleased to announce that NASA legend, Mrs. Katherine G. Johnson and her daughters have graciously accepted our honoring her at our inaugural IMAGINE bespoke salon dinner highlighting women in STEM.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) agreed to rename their 7000 Columbia Gateway Drive building, the Katherine G. Johnson building. A plaque will be placed at DreamPort's 7000 Columbia Gateway Drive entrance commemorating the naming of the building in honor of Mrs. Johnson and her legendary accomplishments as a NASA mathematician and her essential role in the space program.

Mrs. Johnson's work as a mathematician, specifically orbital mechanics, while at NASA were essential to the success of the initial crewed spaceflights. She was one of the first African American women to work at NASA as a scientist.

At 101 years of age, Mrs. Johnson is the recipient of numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, multiple NASA Langley Research Center Special Achievement awards, and many others. Mrs. Johnson also has buildings, schools, and libraries named after her. Hidden Figures, the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, and multiple-Oscar nominated movie, depicts Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson's role in the early United States' manned space program.

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE a world where more young women can see themselves in the faces of the legendary women of science & technology – and say, "Yes I can!"

IMAGINE is MISI's bespoke salon-style dinner event and fundraiser in support of the region's unique and inclusive STEM program. The evening will include tributes to Mrs. Johnson and our contemporary woman in STEM honoree Mona-Lisa Pinkney. The event will be held at the DreamPort Facility in Columbia Maryland on November 1, 2019. For tickets and sponsorships information, visit: https://misi.tech/imagine/index.html.

About MISI

MISI is a non-profit formed exclusively to further and promote charitable, educational, and scientific purposes including, but not limited to, furthering innovation in cybersecurity through education, global technology partnerships, investment, and community engagement to create a collaborative network of subject matter experts and cyber professionals. Learn more at https://misi.tech/.

