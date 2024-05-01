Mrs. Laura Diez Barroso and Mr. Carlos Laviada Receive the Prestigious Jeffrey Davidow Good Neighbor Award

Celebrating the spirit of goodwill and collaboration that transcends geographic and cultural divides.

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of their remarkable dedication to fostering cross-border connectivity and enhancing mobility between the United States and Mexico with the project Cross Border Xpress (CBX), Mrs. Laura Diez Barroso and Mr. Carlos Laviada received the prestigious Jeffrey Davidow Good Neighbor Award. The ceremony, held during the 2024 U.S.-Mexico Forum, was organized by the Center of U.S. Mexican Studies at UC San Diego.

Their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment are vital to the founding and success of CBX. The binational pedestrian sky bridge in San Diego, CA that connects with the Tijuana International Airport (TIJ), has welcomed more than 22 million passengers since its inauguration in 2016. This binational project has enhanced mobility and positively impacted the economic development of the entire region. Their efforts have transcended boundaries and created bridges of opportunity and understanding between communities on both sides of the border.

"Carlos Laviada and Laura Diez Barroso shaped the vision and mission of CBX. Their dedication to facilitating seamless travel and fostering collaboration between nations is truly inspiring," said Jorge Goytortua, CEO of Cross Border Xpress. Post this

"Carlos Laviada and Laura Diez Barroso shaped the vision and mission of CBX. Their dedication to facilitating seamless travel and fostering collaboration between nations is truly inspiring," said Jorge Goytortua, CEO of Cross Border Xpress. "This recognition is a testament to their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to creating positive change."

The Jeffrey Davidow Good Neighbor Award honors individuals who exemplify the spirit of goodwill and collaboration, embodying the principles of cooperation, inclusivity, and mutual respect. Mrs. Diez Barroso and Mr. Laviada's exemplary work epitomizes these values as a beacon of hope and progress in today's interconnected world.

"Carlos and Laura's signature is their care for Mexico and its people; they always want to provide value to the country. In the past, many people considered a project like CBX. The big difference is that no one had dared to take steps to make it happen; they had a vision and truly believed in the project," said Raúl Revuelta Musalem, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico CEO.

The visionary couple, CBX shareholders Mr. Juan Gallardo, Mr. Eduardo Sanchez-Navarro, and Mr. Sam Zell, made transformative contributions to U.S.-Mexico mobility that have facilitated travel and trade and fostered significant economic growth and cultural exchange. Their work through CBX has demonstrated the power of innovation and public-private partnership in overcoming challenges and building a brighter future for all.

"We congratulate Mrs. Laura Diez Barroso and Mr. Carlos Laviada on this well-deserved honor. Their dedication and vision inspire us all to strive for greater collaboration and understanding, paving the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future," said Rafael Fernandez de Castro, Director at the Center of U.S. Mexican Studies.

About CBX:

CBX is a direct, secure border crossing between San Diego and the Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) for ticketed airline passengers only, offering airline passengers a convenient alternative to accessing the airport in contrast to the congested land ports of entry at San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. By flying through the Tijuana Airport and crossing via CBX to connect to San Diego, passengers can enjoy an international travel experience at a domestic flight rate, with savings ranging from 30 to 50 percent compared to other airports in Southern California. CBX is designed and operated consistent with U.S. and international security standards. U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations are located within the CBX facility in the United States, and Mexican Immigration and Customs are located at the Tijuana International Airport. SENTRI, Global Entry, and I-94 services are available for northbound passengers.

About the Jeffrey Davidow Good Neighbor Award:

Established in 2022, the Jeffrey Davidow Good Neighbor Award honors individuals who have significantly strengthened bonds and fostered cooperation between communities across borders. Named after Ambassador Davidow's emblematic diplomatic career, it recognizes individuals who promote cooperation and understanding between the U.S. and Mexico. The award celebrates the spirit of goodwill and collaboration that transcends geographic and cultural divides.

Media Contact:

Karen Higareda

[email protected]

619-779-2111

SOURCE Cross Border Xpress