Mrs. Maryland International, Yolanda Stennett, Crowned Mrs. International 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Yolanda Stennett, 45, of White Plains, was crowned Mrs. International 2021, Saturday, July 24, at the annual Mrs. International Pageant. The event took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, featuring contestants from around the globe competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear, and evening gown. Stennett was joined on stage by her father, John Makle, Jr., for her crowning, before an audience excited to be a part of this 36-plus year tradition, set in an environment that ensured the safety of guests and resort associates.

Mrs. International 2021, Yolanda Stennett, of White Plains, MD, is crowned by her father, John Makle, Jr., and Mrs. International 2020, Ashley Rae Klinger, during the annual final competition held July 24 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Photo credit: Paul Preston Photographer

The International Pageants system emphasizes community service with half of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. Growing up as an at-risk youth, Stennett was headed down the wrong road as a young girl. Today, she attributes her success to her mentor that gave her the tools to succeed both academically and emotionally.

"As an adolescent, a church mentoring program literally saved my life," said Stennett. "Studies show that the presence of a mentor in an at-risk youth's life reduces crime involvement, drug addiction and depressive symptoms, and significantly increases the enrollment in higher education and career leadership positions. I've been a mentor and youth advocate my entire adult life and my new role as Mrs. International 2021 will allow me to spread my mentoring philosophy nationally and internationally: reach one; teach one—by any means necessary,"

Stennett is a on the boards and involved with several organizations that support mentoring programs, including Daughters with a Purpose and the Center for Abused Persons of Charles County, and is a CASA. Throughout her reign, she will conduct seminars, fundraising and other initiatives to support mentoring programs throughout the globe.

Outside of her philanthropic work, Stennett is a dedicated mother and grandmother. She works as a telecommunications program director and serves as the cheerleading coach for Westlake High School. In her leisure time, she enjoys learning and thrifting.

The Mrs. International Pageant is the only platform- based system and is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss, Miss Teen and Miss Pre-Teen International competitions. Mrs. International showcases married women 21 to 56-years-old and includes their husbands as an integral part of the program. For more information, visit www.mrsinternational.com.

