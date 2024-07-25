Mrs. Melania Trump to Release First Memoir, Melania

The Collector's Edition is a hardcover book measuring 10"x13" featuring 256 pages in full color throughout, with each copy signed by the author. This edition is printed on premium art paper with a special custom white binding and adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker. Purchasers will also have the option of receiving a digital collectible, which will be minted on the Solana blockchain.

The Collector's Edition is available exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com for $150.00 USD.

Memoir Edition

The Memoir Edition is a 304 page jacketed hardcover book measuring 6"x9" including 48 pages of never before seen photographs.

The Memoir Edition will be available for $40 USD and signed copies will also be available for $75 USD.

Mrs. Melania Trump's memoir will be released by Skyhorse Publishing.

Both editions are available for pre-order on MelaniaTrump.com.

About the Author: Melania Trump

Former First Lady Melania Trump is one of two First Ladies born outside of the United States, and is the only First Lady to become a naturalized United States citizen.

During her time in the White House, Mrs. Trump launched BE BEST, an awareness campaign focused on children's well-being and highlighting the people and programs dedicated to ensuring a better future for our next generation. She has continued to spread the BE BEST mission and ethos through Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative, securing scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Prior to her time in the White House, Mrs. Trump had a highly successful modeling career, appearing in many high profile ad campaigns. She also launched her own jewelry collection "Melania Timepieces & Jewelry."

In recent years, Mrs. Trump has focused on emerging technology and built successful businesses utilizing Web3 and blockchain technology. One of these, MelaniaTrump.com, is curated through the lens of art, fashion, and design, featuring United States inspired collectibles, exclusive Christmas ornaments, and jewelry, with the proceeds going to support Fostering the Future scholars.

