Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Introduces "After Bath Zoomies" TikTok Experience

Celebrating the joyful chaos that can follow pet bath time, the new digital campaign turns a familiar pet moment into a shareable moment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day announces After Bath Zoomies, a new digital campaign launched in partnership with The Westminster Kennel Club. Inspired by a familiar post-bath moment for many pet parents, the campaign uses a custom TikTok filter to generate a personalized "zoomies score" based on a dog's speed and movement, with official Westminster judges weighing in on select submissions shared on social channels.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day introduces After Bath Zoomies, inspired by the burst of speed, energy and joy that often follows bath time. Celebrating the chaotic, short-lived moments pet parents know and love, the campaign turns a familiar behavior into something shareable. In partnership with the Westminster Kennel Club, After Bath Zoomies celebrates the expressive personalities dogs unleash after one of pet parenting’s most familiar moments.

Regardless of whether dogs enjoy bath time, the act is often followed by a sudden burst of speed, energy and joy. Often referred to as "zoomies," or Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), these moments are short-lived, chaotic and completely irresistible to watch, and are a familiar, often endearing part of life with a dog.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day believes unconditional love deserves a clean without conditions. Through its Mrs. Meyer's for Pets line, designed to support pet parents through everyday moments before, during and after bath time, the brand helps make those moments and caring for pets easier. Because the clean is just the beginning — what comes after it is worth celebrating, too.

The partnership with The Westminster Kennel Club, America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs, connects that everyday moment to a broader celebration of how dogs move, play and show up in the world — bringing a perspective shaped by decades of observing and evaluating dogs across both competition and everyday life.

"From competition to everyday life, The Westminster Kennel Club is proud to celebrate the individuality and spirit that dogs bring into our lives and homes," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of The Westminster Kennel Club. "After bath energy can be unpredictable but is always memorable — we are excited to share these everyday moments showcasing the universal love of dogs."

Consumers can access the After Bath Zoomies filter on TikTok at vm.tiktok.com/ZP8gL94J7/ to generate their dog's zoomies score and share the result using #AfterBathZoomies. With code ABZ20, they will also receive 20% off Mrs. Meyer's for Pets products at www.mrsmeyers.com, while supplies last. Offer valid through June 30, 2026. Select participants may also be surprised by the brand via direct message with product or special offers.

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets: Hardworking Pet Care

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets includes a line of pet grooming products designed to support bath time routines, including:

These veterinarian-tested formulas gently cleanse, condition and deodorize, helping keep pets clean and fresh between and after baths. Made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients like oat extract, aloe vera and essential oils, the formulas are designed to be gentle on pets.

The brand also offers a range of pet cleaning products, which includes:

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets is available at MrsMeyers.com and national retailers both in-store and online, including PetSmart, Petco, Walmart, Target, Amazon and Chewy.

About Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home, body and pet care, including premium scented oil diffusers, room sprays, laundry items, candles, dish soaps, surface cleaners, hand soaps, lotions and pet products. Products are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean – let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers.com and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, X @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show — a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs — and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship — where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete — make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org. WESTMINSTER. There's only one. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day