MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY LAUNCHES NEW PREMIUM SCENTED OIL DIFFUSER TO RESET THE MINDSET AT HOME

Elegant, elevated design meets garden-inspired fragrance, blending form and function in the brand's newest air care innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day® announces the launch of the Premium Scented Oil Diffuser, a new way to offer a moment of reset amid life's busiest moments, including during the holiday season. Both the design and fragrance choices in the new diffuser were selected to help people reclaim their calm from everyday "home hang-ups" – noise, clutter, unpleasant smells and chaos that disrupt peace, comfort and creativity.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Premium Scented Oil Diffuser Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Premium Scented Oil Diffuser in Iowa Pine

A new survey* commissioned by the brand found that 71% of Americans say their homes are affected by these home hang-ups. More than half of Americans (53%) say unpleasant scents make it harder to relax, while nearly as many (46%) say pleasant scents help them recharge – highlighting how fragrance can transform the atmosphere and mindset at home.

These findings underscore the power of fragrance as a simple sensory ritual that restores calm in your home atmosphere, inspiring balance and creativity. The Premium Scented Oil Diffuser brings this insight to life, combining thoughtful design, long-lasting performance and the brand's signature garden-inspired scents to help every home feel like a place that restores and inspires.

An Elevated Fragrance Experience – Garden Freshness, Always in Bloom

Inspired by the beauty and balance of the garden, the new diffuser helps create moments of reset – turning daily routines into small rituals that bring balance and calm to the home. Every element of the Premium Scented Oil Diffuser is designed to nurture both the space and the mood, blending elevated design, thoughtful features, and garden-inspired fragrances for a sensory experience that feels as beautiful as it is functional.

The sleek plug-in features recyclable fluted glass refill jars and a modern, energy-efficient design with an eight-hour rest mode, refill reminder light, and automatic shut-off for a simple, worry-free experience. Each fragrance is crafted with essential oils and thoughtfully chosen ingredients, and made without phthalates, formaldehyde, artificial dyes, BHT, and nitro musks – creating an effortless way to reset the home.

Long-Lasting Scent and Odor-Fighting Technology

Enjoy fragrance waves all day, lasting up to 40 to 60 days of fresh scent.

Powered by an advanced diffusing warmer with adjustable scent levels, automatic rest mode to re-engage the senses and a refill reminder light.

Thoughtfully Designed

From recyclable paper packaging and glass refills, the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Premium Scented Oil Diffuser is energy efficient with its eight-hour rest mode.

Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

Scents That Inspire

Just in time to bring comfort and warmth to homes during the busiest season of the year, the Premium Scented Oil Diffuser is launching in two beloved Mrs. Meyer's Holiday fragrances – available exclusively at Target for the holidays. These fan-favorite scents make thoughtful gifts and help create a welcoming, festive atmosphere:

Snowdrop – Bright and uplifting, with notes of mandarin, iced petunia and praline – perfect for freshening winter spaces and makes an effortless seasonal gift.

Iowa Pine – Crisp, forest-fresh scent that evokes the magic of a live tree – no needles required and is perfect for seasonal gifting.

Additionally, signature scents Lavender and Rain Water are now available at Target and will expand to additional retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and MrsMeyers.com in early 2026. Compassion Flower Refills will also launch in early 2026, followed by seasonal scents for Summer and Fall later in the year.

The Premium Scented Oil Diffuser Kit (includes diffuser and refill) is priced at $9.99, with 2-count refill packs available for $11.99 and 4-count refills for $19.99.

About Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home, body and pet care; including premium scented oil diffusers, room sprays, laundry items, candles, dish soaps, surface cleaners, hand soaps, lotions and pet products. Products are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean - let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers.com and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, X @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

*Survey Methodology

This online survey was fielded in the United States between October 10 and October 13, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 2,006 U.S. adults. It was conducted by creative market research company Atomik Research, part of 4mediagroup. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

