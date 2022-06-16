MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY LAUNCHES NEW PROBIOTICS LINE OF HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS

The 'Pros' in Cleaning Unveil New Innovation that Provides an Extended Clean

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day announced today its new line of Probiotic Cleaners as an innovative addition not only to the household cleaning space, but the rapidly growing probiotics industry at large. As consumer desires for increasingly effective cleaning products have enhanced over the past few years, Mrs. Meyer's sought to further develop its cleaning portfolio while remaining a trusted source for the thoughtfully chosen ingredients Mrs. Meyer's fans already know and love. Inspired by the power of probiotics found in nature, the new line provides a deep clean via probiotic micro-helpers tailor-made to tackle the dirt and grime in your home.

Using proprietary probiotic technology, the new product line enhances the cleaning experience to make cleaning your home easy – the probiotic micro-helpers utilize enzymes to naturally break down soils and stains within the home, not unlike the phenomenon that occurs in composting. After cleaning, the probiotics settle onto surface nooks and crannies and keep working when they come into contact with dirt and grime, continuing to clean microscopically even after you've stopped scrubbing for up to seven days.