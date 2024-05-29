Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Opens 'Compassion Store' in New York City, Where Compassion is Currency

First-of-its-Kind Pop-Up Lets People Exchange Compassionate Acts for Garden Essentials

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day is opening the first-ever Compassion Store, where compassion is currency, as part of the second inaugural year of the brand's Lots of Compassion program, a national commitment empowering community growth through the transformation of vacant lots into flourishing gardens.

The Compassion Store Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

With two-thirds of Americans feeling that the U.S. has a 'Compassion Gap,'1 Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launched the Lots of Compassion program last year to show how the goodness of the garden can grow a more compassionate world. In exchange for small acts of compassion, Compassion Store shoppers will receive useful products that will help them grow compassion in their own backyards.

Inside the shop, there's no need for cards or cash – only kindness. The free experience transforms a vacant retail space into a hub for tangible acts of compassion like calling or texting a loved one, supporting a small business with a positive review, posting something kind on social media, or manifesting self-compassion with a postcard. These acts can be exchanged for garden-themed items like plants, a bouquet, Arber organic plant food, or Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Compassion Flower Hand Soap.

The Compassion Store, located at 2 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002, will be open for a limited time this weekend beginning Friday, May 31 to Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day is also spreading compassion across the country with mini-versions of the Compassion Store at various Walmart locations throughout June in Phoenix, AZ; Ft. Smith, AR; Chicago, IL; Rockford, IL; and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX.

From the Store Front to Vacant Lots: How Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Is Spreading Compassion

The Compassion Store and Walmart pop-ups are extensions of Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's Lots of Compassion program, a five-year commitment to donate $1 million from Compassion Flower product sales in support of local efforts transforming vacant lots into community gardens. This year, for every Compassion Flower Hand Soap sold on MrsMeyers.com, in-store at Walmart and on Walmart.com, $1 (up to $200K annually) is donated directly to nationwide community garden efforts.

Through July 31st, 2024, local organizations, non-profits and others working in the community garden space can apply online HERE and receive funds to transform vacant or untended land into flourishing community gardens. Applications will be facilitated by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's long-standing partner, KidsGardening.org.

More Than a Scent

Compassion Flower is a first-of-its-kind hybrid between the Viola and Pansy that Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day collaborated with horticulturalists at PanAmerican Seed to create. The sweet, floral notes of the Compassion Flower inspired the Compassion Flower scented products, available at Mrs.Meyers.com, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the Compassion Flower product line, visit www.mrsmeyers.com/scent/compassion-flower. For further details on the Lots of Compassion program, visit www.mrsmeyers.com/compassion.

1 GFK CONSUMER LIFE 2021

About Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home care to body care; including lotions, soaps, surface cleaners, room sprays, candles and laundry items. Products are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean--let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers.com and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, X @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

Media Contact:

Molly Adams, Zeno Group [email protected]

SOURCE Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day