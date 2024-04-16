Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Teams up with Walmart to Cultivate Compassion Across America

Program calls on consumers to plant seeds of kindness in communities across the country

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To launch its second year of the Lots of Compassion program, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day joined forces with Walmart to spread goodness across the nation. The initiative, which kicked off earlier this month, works to cultivate compassion by transforming vacant lots into community gardens. The revitalization of the lots is supported through sales of the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day brand's iconic Compassion Flower product line. For every Compassion Flower Hand Soap sold on MrsMeyers.com, in-store at Walmart and on Walmart.com, $1 will be donated (up to $200K annually), directly benefiting community garden endeavors nationwide. As part of a five-year commitment, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day pledged to provide up to $1 million for the program through 2028.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Lots of Compassion The Compassion Flower product line including the (from left to right) Hand Soap, Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Large Soy Candle, and Dish Soap.

Recognizing the profound impact of vacant spaces on communities' well-being, including mental and physical health, trust, and compassion1 2, this strategic partnership aims to put empathy into action. As the program enters its second year during National Gardening Month, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day invites everyone to make a difference in their neighborhoods by harnessing the power of the garden to inspire change.

JOIN MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY IN PLANTING SEEDS OF COMPASSION:

Along with purchasing Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Compassion Flower products, people can contribute to Lots of Compassion by:

Applying to receive funds to transform vacant or untended land into gardens for community growth. Organizations, non-profits and others working in the community garden space can apply for a grant online at www.mrsmeyers.com/compassion. Applications will be facilitated by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's long-standing partner, KidsGardening.org. Applications are currently open through June 30, 2024 . To apply for a grant, visit HERE.





. To apply for a grant, visit HERE. Joining Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day for an interactive compassion-centric concept in New York City and at select Walmart locations nationwide. The experiential concept will be announced in June, offering even more ways to get involved with the Lots of Compassion program. Stay tuned for more information from the brand in the coming weeks.

GROWING ROOTS: IMPACT OF THE INAUGURAL YEAR

Last year, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day's Lots of Compassion launched with the transformation of a vacant lot in the Woodlawn neighborhood in Chicago. The lot was restored in partnership with Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative – an organization dedicated to building community wealth on Chicago's South Side. For more information on the first ever Lots of Compassion lot, see HERE.

One of the 2023 grant recipients, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, used their grant to create a flourishing farm-to-table garden, providing fresh produce for over 100 families residing in the house. This year, families will continue to savor the garden's bounty through nourishing meals curated by Chef Blair Arms.

"RMHC was honored to receive a Lots of Compassion grant, as it has allowed us to spread goodwill in our community. With this generous support, our team is bringing a fresh experience to over 100 RMHC families. It's an embodiment of compassion in action," says RMHC CEO, Dee Anders.

See below for the full list of last year's Lots of Compassion grant recipients and learn more about each lot transformation HERE.

City Fields: Cleveland, TN

Food Exploration and Discovery: Monrovia, CA

Material Institute: New Orleans, LA

Natchitoches Parish 4-H: Natchitoches, LA

Shamokin Community Gardens : Shamokin, PA

Umoja Community Gardens: Troy, New York

Workin' Rootz: Detroit, MI

Brookelyn Elias Promise : Wyoming, MI

Project GO: Pickens, SC

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio : Columbus, OH

A DELIGHTFUL BLOOM: Meet the Compassion Flower Product Line

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day collaborated with horticulturalists at PanAmerican Seed to create the innovative Compassion Flower, a first-of-its-kind hybrid between the Viola and Pansy. The sweet, floral notes of the unique Compassion Flower inspired the now-permanent line of Compassion Flower scented products, including Hand Soap, Dish Soap, Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Room Freshener, Candles, Hand Soap Refill, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Dryer Sheets, Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener now available at Mrs.Meyers.com, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the Compassion Flower product line, visit www.mrsmeyers.com/scent/compassion-flower. For further details on the Lots of Compassion program, visit www.mrsmeyers.com/compassion.

ABOUT MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home care to body care; including lotions, soaps, surface cleaners, room sprays, candles and laundry items. Products are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean--let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers.com and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, Twitter @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

ABOUT KIDSGARDENING

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. Last year, they reached 2.7 million kids through grants, original education materials, and educator networking opportunities. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org.

ABOUT EMERALD SOUTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATIVE

The Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative is a non-profit organization that attracts and coordinates investment through community convening and collaborative partnerships that increase local ownership and prosperity. The first Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lot of Compassion is part of Emerald South Collab's Terra Firma program, which uses vacant land as an engine of opportunity to create jobs, grow small businesses, improve the local environment, and enhance neighbors' quality of life. Site Design, a Chicago-based award-winning landscape architecture firm, led the design of the garden which was then planted by friends of the Woodlawn neighborhood, involving the local community on all fronts to bring this space to life. It features a mural painted by Brandon Breaux, creative director for Emerald South Collaborative and multi-disciplinary artist.

