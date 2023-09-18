MRS MOMMA BEAR WORKWEAR LAUNCHES DEBUT FASHION COLLECTION

New line changes the rules with designer style that feels like activewear

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth-generation West Texas rancher turned clothing designer Lee Evans Lee launches her debut Mrs Momma Bear Workwear fashion brand featuring elegant-elevated separates that wear like activewear, available now online and at sloan/hall Houston and San Antonio.

The brand, named after Lee's son's affectionate nickname for her — "Momma Bear" — features 20 pieces in its debut collection, including fashion-forward jumpsuits, blazers, suits and pants that can be mixed and matched, ranging in price from $350 to $1,350.

Mrs Momma Bear Workwear's debut collection (from left to right): Milano Jumpsuit, Going Somewhere Jumpsuit, Dancing Anyone Jumpsuit and I Do Jumpsuit
Mrs Momma Bear Workwear's debut collection (from left to right): Enza Marie Top and Pant, Tux All Day Two-Piece Tuxedo, Mad Hatter Suit and Tea Time Suit
Mrs Momma Bear Workwear's debut collection (from left to right): Enza Marie Top and Pant, Tux All Day Two-Piece Tuxedo, Mad Hatter Suit and Tea Time Suit

Mrs Momma Bear is rooted in Lee's personal experiences and love of textiles and design and is driven by the scarcity of glamorous apparel that supports her busy lifestyle. In 2020, Lee turned her energy into creating what would soon become Mrs Momma Bear.

"As a mom, I'm running around all day long, from drop-off to meetings to working out to dinner and more. I designed Mrs Momma Bear for all the mommas, whether they are actual moms or not, to be able to wear a comfortable brand from day to night," said Lee. "The clothes are made to be fashion-forward and glamorous without compromising comfort, enabling women to feel beautiful throughout their entire day."

Each piece contains nylon, Lycra and spandex that provide extraordinary comfort and easy care. The fit is created with an intuitive and cohesive 3D garment design software, CLO, that brings Lee's vision of each piece of clothing to life.

To view the collection, visit www.mrsmommabear.com or follow @mrsmommabearworkwear on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mrs Momma Bear Workwear

Mrs Momma Bear Workwear is an innovative, San Antonio-based workwear brand founded in 2023 by fifth-generation Texas rancher Lee Evans Lee. Mrs Momma Bear redefines fashion with activewear comfort and designer style, making it effortless to transition from work to play. Designed to be durable and functional, these fashion-forward pieces empower individuals to tackle their busy lives without compromising elegance or glamor. Mrs Momma Bear is now available online at mrsmommabear.com or at lifestyle boutique sloan/hall Houston and San Antonio.

