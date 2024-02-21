MRS MOMMA BEAR WORKWEAR LAUNCHES SECOND LINE

New Afterglow collection offers designer style that feels like activewear

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs Momma Bear Workwear, the fashion brand featuring elegant-elevated separates that wear like activewear, has released its second collection, now available online and at its Aspen boutique.

Mrs Momma Bear Afterglow Collection
The 14-piece Afterglow collection offers fashion-forward jumpsuits, blazers, suits and pants that can be mixed and matched, ranging in price from $475 to $1,900. It is inspired by an array of looks ranging from Italian lace to corsets. Mrs Momma Bear founder and designer Lee Evans Lee is a fifth-generation West Texan and brings elements of Western culture to the line, with nods to her mother's rodeo queen jackets.

"While my latest collection offers an assortment of fashion-forward pieces, it was ultimately designed for comfort," said Lee. "Afterglow is not only beautiful but also durable and functional, so those who wear the clothes will feel empowered and confident as they move through each day."

Each piece contains nylon, Lycra and spandex that provide extraordinary comfort and easy care, with every item being machine washable. The fit is created with an intuitive and cohesive 3D garment design software, CLO, that brings Lee's vision of each piece of clothing to life.

In addition to online and at the Aspen boutique, located at 533 East Hopkins Ave., Afterglow will be available at sloan/hall in Houston and San Antonio beginning March 1.

To view the collection, visit www.mrsmommabear.com or follow @mrsmommabearworkwear on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mrs Momma Bear Workwear
Mrs Momma Bear Workwear is an innovative, San Antonio-based workwear brand founded in 2023 by fifth-generation Texas rancher Lee Evans Lee. Mrs Momma Bear redefines fashion with activewear comfort and designer style, making it effortless to transition from work to play. Designed to be durable and functional, these fashion-forward pieces empower individuals to tackle their busy lives without compromising elegance or glamor. Mrs Momma Bear is now available online at mrsmommabear.com or in person at Mrs Momma Bear Aspen or lifestyle boutique sloan/hall in Houston and San Antonio.

