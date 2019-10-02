Mrs. Stratton's Announces Voluntary Recall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers, Mrs. Stratton's is issuing a voluntary recall of various chicken and tuna salad products (listed below). The action is in response to a recall initiated by our chicken supplier, Tip Top Poultry, Inc., notifying us of its chicken meat possibly being contaminated with listeria monocytogenes at its production facility.

There have been no reports of sickness or illness to date associated with any consumption of products related to this recall. Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. These infections are treated with antibiotics. Anyone concerned about a possible illness should contact his or her healthcare provider.

Mrs. Stratton's is cooperating and coordinating its recall with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Consumers may return any of these products to the store where purchased for a full refund.

The items that are being recalled, along with sell-by dates are as follows:

Product UPC Code Dates Mrs. Stratton's Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-75217-10021-8 Nov 15, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Chicken Salad 24 oz. 0-75217-10022-5 Nov 15, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-75217-00351-9 Nov 9, 2019 Piggly Wiggly Chicken Salad 7 oz. 0-41290-10714-7 Nov 15, 2019 Piggly Wiggly Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-41290-10722-2 Nov 15, 2019 Sneaky Pete's Gourmet Chicken Salad 3 lb. N/A Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Gourmet Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-75217-00370-0 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Laura Lynn Chunky Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-86854-03524-5 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Premium Gold Chicken Salad 11 oz. 0-75217-10095-9 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's White Meat Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-75217-00369-4 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Ballard's Supreme White Meat Chicken Salad 11 oz. 0-76010-00320-1 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Laura Lynn White Meat Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-86854-03523-8 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Fresh Buy White Chicken Salad 11 oz. 8-14240-02028-1 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Chicken Salad 6.5 oz. 0-77541-00500-9 Nov 9, 2019 Star Chicken Salad 11 oz. 0-77541-00514-6 Nov 9, 2019 Star Chicken Salad 24 oz. 0-77541-00541-2 Nov 9, 2019 IGA Chicken Salad 7 oz. 0-41270-04721-0 Nov 9, 2019 IGA Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-41270-02958-2 Nov 9, 2019 Piggly Wiggly Chicken Salad 11 oz. 0-41290-10722-2 Nov 9, 2019 Star Private Stock Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-77541-00578-8 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Private Stock Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-77541-00663-1 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Private Stock Chicken Salad 2 lb. 0-77541-00585-6 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Classic Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-77541-00572-6 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Ballard's Supreme Buffalo Chicken Salad 11 oz. 0-76010-00321-8 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Private Stock Buffalo Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-77541-00852-9 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Private Stock Buffalo Chicken Salad 5 lb. N/A Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Five Points Deli Chicken Salad 12 oz. 8-68392-00020-2 Oct 29, 2019 thru Nov 4, 2019 Piggly Wiggly Chicken Salad 5 lb. N/A Sep 30, 2019 thru Oct 25, 2019 Piggly Wiggly Gourmet White Chicken Salad 5 lb. N/A Sep 30, 2019 thru Oct 25, 2019 Grand Strand Chicken Salad 30 lb. N/A Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Ballard's Farm Chicken Salad 12 oz. 0-76010-00005-7 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 28, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Shredded White Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-75217-00371-7 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-75217-00372-4 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Carlie C's Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-77541-00862-8 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 7, 2019 Carlie C's Chicken Salad 5 lb. 0-77541-00861-1 Sep 30, 2019 thru Oct 31, 2019 Mrs. Stratton's Tuna Salad 12 oz. 0-75217-10029-4 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Star Tuna Salad 11 oz. 0-77541-00605-1 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019 Ballard's Farm Tuna Salad 12 oz. 0-76010-00029-3 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 27, 2019 Laura Lynn Tuna Salad 12 oz. 0-86854-03536-8 Sep 30, 2019 thru Nov 12, 2019

Anyone with additional questions or in need of further information should contact Mrs. Stratton's Customer Service at 1-800-289-3257 ext. 100.

SOURCE Mrs. Stratton’s