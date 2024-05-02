Mrs. T's Pierogies and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Partner to Launch the Go-Fun-Me Challenge: Inspiring Families to Swap Time in the Kitchen for Making Priceless Memories

Opt in for a chance to win $1,000 a month for an entire year to help fund family fun

SHENANDOAH, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy schedules and daily responsibilities often put fun on the backburner. That's why Mrs. T's Pierogies , the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country, is teaming up with TV personality, former 'Bachelorette' star and mom, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, to invite parents to take the Mrs. T's Go-Fun-Me Challenge – a commitment to make a simple dinner one night a week and use the time saved to create a memorable family experience in or out of the home instead.

Starting May 2 through June 3, parents can opt into the challenge by visiting www.MrsTsPierogies.com/Go-Fun-Me. One deserving parent who takes the challenge will win $1,000 a month for an entire year and a year's supply of pierogies. Mrs. T's will also surprise select social media fans with Go-Fun-Me kits that have everything needed to create an unforgettable family night, like setting up a backyard movie or going on an outdoor adventure.

"Work, after school activities and homework make memorable family time nearly impossible Monday through Friday," says Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. "We tend to stick to a strict schedule on weeknights so I'm excited to partner with Mrs. T's Pierogies to shake up our routine and show parents that family time during the week is possible when you cook up a quick and delicious pierogy dinner and use the spare time for fun!"

No matter how parents switch up their routines, whether it's with a weekday trip to the park or an at-home painting class, whipping up a quick and easy recipe is an important part of the experience that helps fuel family fun. Ali created an easy-to-prepare Pierogy Burrito Bowl recipe that makes dinnertime a breeze. Ready in under 20 minutes, this meal combines fresh avocado, corn, cheese, chopped tomatoes, delectable golden-brown pierogies topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and a zesty drizzle.

"At Mrs. T's Pierogies, we are all about creating big smiles and making mealtime delicious with our easy-to-prepare pierogies," said Alyssa Panzarella, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "We are thrilled to bring families together through our Go-Fun-Me Challenge and help them create core memories."

Mrs. T's Pierogies are pasta pockets filled with the stuff you love like creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors. These pierogies are simple and easy to prepare, which means more time for parents to do the stuff they love with the ones they love.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

