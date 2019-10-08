Mrs. T's® Pierogies Announces Search For Chief Pierogy Officer In Celebration Of National Pierogy Day

SHENANDOAH, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Pierogy Day and Mrs. T's – the #1 selling brand of frozen pierogies in the country – is celebrating the occasion by kicking off a search for the brand's very first Chief Pierogy Officer, a person whose passion for these pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheese and other big, bold flavors is rivaled only by their love of sharing them with the world year-round.

Mrs. T's celebrates National Pierogy Day every October 8 as it was on this day in 1952 when founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first pierogy sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA. Beginning today, to mark the 11th annual official celebration of the holiday, pierogy fans across the country can "apply" for the Chief Pierogy Officer position by sharing why they're MRS. T'S® pierogies' biggest fan on the brand's Facebook or Twitter channels.

While the CPO may not get a fancy office or company car, benefits include: honorary Chief Pierogy Officer title and unlimited bragging rights, a one year supply of MRS. T'S® pierogies and plenty of pierogy swag, including official business cards. The winner will also enjoy a showstopping pierogy preview party to taste test the company's newest, unreleased recipes with all of their friends and family.

"It's been 67 years since we sold our first pierogy and we're honored to have grown to become the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country," said Tom Twardzik, President, Mrs. T's. "This year, on National Pierogy Day, we are thrilled to return the love by announcing the search to recognize our biggest fan with this honorary title!"

In 2018 alone, Mrs. T's whipped up more than 585 million pierogies, which is enough pierogies to:

Cover 881.4 football fields

Circle the globe at the equator 1.2 times

Cross the U.S. at its widest point 8.6 times

While October 8 is all about pierogies, MRS. T'S® pierogies are great year-round because they're simple and easy to prepare, whether you boil, bake, sauté, fry or grill them. They're available in 14 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in full and mini sizes, and can be found in the frozen food aisle.

For more information about Mrs. T's and for additional recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

About Mrs. T's

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamt of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would likely buy them. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's. Now, more than 60 years later, Mrs. T's is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing nearly 600 million pierogies a year.

