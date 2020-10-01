Mrs. T's® Pierogies Celebrates 12th Annual National Pierogy Day By Offering Free Pierogies to Americans From Coast To Coast

SHENANDOAH, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all pierogy lovers! The countdown to National Pierogy Day is officially on. To make the 12th anniversary of the biggest pierogy celebration in America the most delicious yet, Mrs. T's Pierogies – the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country – is giving away up to 120,000 of these pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors.

Make sure to mark your calendars because on October 8th, pierogy fans across the country can visit MrsTsPierogies.com/National-Pierogy-Day to claim a coupon for one free box of Mrs. T's Pierogies*, while supplies last. While Mrs. T's gets ready to celebrate the big day, pierogy lovers are invited to keep a close eye on the official countdown clock that is counting down to the holiday and explore Mrs. T's flavors and recipes to get excited with some pierogy inspiration – whether you're in the mood to turn your free box into your next meal, snack, app or side.

"It's hard to believe that this year marks the 12th anniversary since National Pierogy Day was declared an official holiday," said Tom Twardzik, President, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "It's amazing to see how the celebration has grown over the past twelve years, and, this year, we wanted to do something extra special for pierogy lovers as well as those that haven't ever had the chance to taste these delicious pasta pockets. Whether you're a new or lifelong fan, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than with free pierogies!"

National Pierogy Day, which became official in 2008, recognizes the day in 1952 that founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first pierogy sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA. Since that first pierogy sale sixty-eight years ago, Mrs. T's has become the #1 selling brand of frozen pierogies in the country.

In the past year, Mrs. T's made more than 554,000,000 pierogies. That's enough to:

Cover over 836 football fields – including end zones!

Cross the United States more than 8 times!

more than 8 times! Circle the globe around the equator!

Available in fourteen flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in both full and mini sizes, Mrs. T's are the key to getting delicious meals on the table in no time. No matter how you enjoy them – sautéed (Classic Pierogies with Butter and Onions) baked (Easy Veggie and Mini Pierogy Sheet Pan Dinner), air fried (Parmesan Mini Pierogy Fries) or even grilled (Grilled Buffalo Chicken and Pierogy Skillet) – Mrs. T's Pierogies add big, bold flavor to your family's favorite everyday meals, apps, sides and snacks.

Share how you're celebrating National Pierogy Day this year by using #NationalPierogyDay and tagging @mrstspierogies on social. For more information about Mrs. T's, our free pierogy offer and additional recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

*Up to 10,000 consumers will receive a coupon to enjoy a free box of Mrs. T's Pierogies. Offer begins at 12:00 a.m. EDT on October 8, 2020 and ends no later than 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on October 8, 2020. One coupon per household. Click here for terms and conditions.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 65 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

