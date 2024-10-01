Mrs. T's Pierogies Celebrates National Pierogy Day on October 8 with Limited-Edition Merch That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy All Season Long

Starting October 1, fans can head to @mrstspierogies on Instagram for a chance to win new pierogy-inspired merch that best fits the comfy vibe they are looking for. From fuzzy socks to an e-reader adorned with pierogy stickers, Mrs. T's is making it easy for its Pierogy Squad to curl up with a plate of pierogies and stay cozy all season long.

"Mrs. T's Pierogies created National Pierogy Day sixteen years ago as a way to celebrate the joy and delicious taste pierogies bring to mealtime," said Alyssa Panzarella, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "As the days get shorter and temperatures take a dip, we're thrilled to help usher in cozy season and give our fans the ultimate accessories so they can snuggle up and enjoy their favorite pasta pockets stuffed with the stuff they love."

National Pierogy Day, celebrated each year on October 8, became official in 2008 and recognizes the day in 1952 when Mrs. T's Pierogies founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first pierogy sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA. The holiday recognizes pierogies – pasta pockets stuffed with the stuff you love like creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors that are best enjoyed with the ones you love.

Pierogy fans can embrace the flavors of the season with one of Mrs. T's hearty recipes like Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies and a savory Shepherd's Pie Pierogy Bake. Whether you're looking for a quick and comforting weeknight dinner or planning a festive gathering, these seasonal favorites will bring the warmth and flavor of cozy season into your home thanks to the star ingredient – pierogies of course.

Mrs. T's invites its #PierogySquad and first-time members to share how they are celebrating National Pierogy Day this year by using #NationalPierogyDay and tagging @mrstspierogies on social. For even more cozy inspiration, fans can visit www.mrstspierogies.com , Instagram , Facebook , Tik Tok , X and Pinterest .

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

