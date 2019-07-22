Mrs. Utah International, Robin Towle, Crowned Mrs. International 2019

The International Pageants system emphasizes community service with half of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. During her reign, Towle will promote suicide prevention and mental health awareness as an ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and through her own organization, Wolfpact ( www.signwolfpact.org ), an organization that offers an emotional intelligence curriculum for parents, schools and community groups to build resiliency among youth, in an effort to prevent teen suicide.

International Pageants, Inc. also supports the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women program through volunteer and financial support. The Go Red for Women movement is dedicated to fighting heart disease among women. Towle will support this alliance throughout her reign by promoting the American Heart Association's new endeavor of incorporating mental health with heart health.

Towle is an active mom to six children and has recently written and produced a short film supporting her platform, as well as two children's books. In her leisure time, she enjoys dancing, acting and traveling to new destinations with her family.

The Mrs. International Pageant is the only platform- based system and is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss, Miss Teen and Miss Pre Teen International competitions. Mrs. International showcases married women 21 to 56-years-old and includes their husbands as an integral part of the program. In 2020, International Pageants will move its final competitions to Kingsport, Tenn. For more information, visit www.mrsinternational.com.

2019 International Pageants runners-up were:

First runner-up Mrs. West Virginia, Alicia Dalton-Tingler

Second runner-up Mrs. Atlantic States, Elizabeth Peace

Third runner-up Mrs. Texas, Joyce Morrison

Fourth runner-up Mrs. Canada, Solange Tuyishime Keita

