Mrs. Wages® Announces the Launch of New Hot Sauce Product Line: Spice Sauce

Research shows when it comes to hot sauce, consumers prioritize flavor over heat

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Wages,® a leader in home canning and pickling products, is expanding its portfolio with a new product line of hot sauces, Mrs. Wages® Spice Sauce. This collection puts flavor and taste before heat and debuts with two delicious varieties: Original Mississippi Style and Western Style.

Mrs. Wages® Spice Sauce

"For more than 70 years, Mrs. Wages® has been a trusted staple in kitchens across the country," said Zach Novak, brand manager of Savory Brands at KENT Consumer Brands Americas, LLC. "Our internal research shows that for many consumers, taste and flavor matter more than heat in a hot sauce. That's why our new line of Spice Sauces puts flavor first, delivering bold, versatile sauces with just the right amount of heat to enhance every meal."

Now available on Amazon, the new product lineup features two styles:

Mrs. Wages ® Original Mississippi Style Spice Sauce: A nod to its roots, Original Mississippi Style Spice Sauce celebrates the brand's heritage. Since opening a country store near Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1950, Mrs. Wages has been crafting bold, authentic flavors. This zesty sauce blends southern cultures and tastes, making it ideal for chicken dips, sizzling kabobs and more.

Mrs. Wages® Western Style Spice Sauce: Get a taste of the west. With a fruity, smoky flavor and a subtle kick, this smooth sauce is perfect for tacos, nachos, burritos and more, helping to wrangle maximum flavor out of favorite recipes.

Mrs. Wages® conducted an internal brand-awareness and usage study with 500 respondents across the U.S. to understand consumer preferences in the hot sauce category. The study found that taste and flavor are the top drivers of hot sauce purchases, cited by 82% and 74% of respondents, respectively, while only 54% prioritized heat. Many consumers prefer a moderate heat level, around 6 on a scale of 0-10. These insights informed the development of the new Spice Sauces line, which puts flavor first while delivering just the right amount of heat to enhance every meal.

Mrs. Wages® Spice Sauces are available on Amazon.com today and are coming soon to various retailers nationwide in 2026.

Mrs. Wages® new Spice Sauce consumer-facing campaign is focused on unlocking more flavor in people's favorite dishes, all while speaking with a fun, distinct voice: Let the flavor out!

For recipe inspiration, tips and more, please visit www.mrswages.com or visit Mrs. Wages® social media channels — Facebook and Instagram.

About Mrs. Wages®

Since 1950, Mrs. Wages® has grown from one woman's passion for preserving food into a trusted nationwide brand for over 75 years. Mrs. Wages® offers products for traditional canning techniques as well as quick & easy instant mixes, with product lines that include Tomato & Salsa Mixes, Fruit Mixes, Preservers & Pectin, Pickle Mixes, Instant Mixes, 1-Step Pickle Mixes and Spice Sauces. All are crafted with the same commitment to quality and wholesomeness that made the original recipes a household favorite. Today, the brand continues to make home canning and cooking easier — so you can take the credit without ever sacrificing flavor. To learn more, visit www.mrswages.com or follow Mrs. Wages® on Facebook and Instagram.

About Kent Worldwide

Kent Worldwide, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage and pet products. Kent Worldwide is led by third-generation family member Gage A. Kent. The Kent family of companies serve customers across the world and employ approximately 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

