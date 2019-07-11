MR.TIME app hits 2 million downloads

Until July 16, a "Thanks Day" event is being held to celebrate the milestone of two million downloads of MR.TIME. Free smartwatch face downloads were offered for those who collected a certain number of attendance check stamps, and a lottery event is being held, featuring prizes such as the Galaxy Watch Active and smartwatch straps.

Apposter CEO Sung-hyun Kyung said, "MR.TIME's recording of two million downloads prove that it is well on its way to becoming a truly global platform. Our highest-priority goal is to create a more sophisticated algorithm technology that enables individual tailoring to users as well as a system that revitalizes the market."

In May, Apposter released two MR.TIME X Maison Kitsuné smartwatch straps and three smartwatch faces, which were created through collaborations with Maison Kitsuné and Samsung Electronics (official partners of Apposter), respectively, simultaneously with the release of the Galaxy Watch Active. Apposter also actively engages in cooperative endeavors with other global brands, including Ducati, Marymond, Astro Boy, Rilakkuma, and Keith Haring.

