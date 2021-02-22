Ms. Arcilia Acosta joins Veritex Bank as a New Board Member

Ms. Acosta has held board level positions with some of Texas' most successful corporations. From 2013 until it was acquired in 2019, Ms. Acosta served as a member of the Board of Directors of Legacy Texas Financial Group, N.A., a bank holding company with an asset size of $9Billion. She currently serves on the Boards of Vistra Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Previously, she has served on the Boards of TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corporation, ONE Gas, Incorporated, and more than 10 years at Energy Future Holdings Corporation.

"There are not enough women in leadership positions in Texas business, let alone banking. Veritex has always been dedicated to gender parity when it comes to opportunity. Three members of our management team, LaVonda Renfro (Chief Operating Officer), Angela Harper (Chief Risk Officer) and Cara McDaniel (Chief Talent Officer) take the lead on some of the bank's most critical roles," said Malcolm Holland, Veritex Community Bank's President and CEO. "The talent and leadership skills of Arcilia Acosta are unparalleled. As we begin developing new products and services specifically designed to help the construction industry, her depth of experience will make an impact on the bank's growth for years to come. More importantly, her passion to champion women in business will help the communities we serve for generations."

"I am passionate about business, especially Texas business and I am excited to continue my board service in the financial services industry with Veritex Bank. I'm a huge proponent of giving small companies the tools they need to achieve success and reach the next level. I am equally passionate about people, especially women and minorities reaching their potential," said Arcilia Acosta. "At every level of the organization, Veritex Bank goes the extra mile and makes a commitment to the people, companies, and communities they serve. That is the way I have lived my life. I am proud to be a part of a team that shares that passion."

Ms. Acosta is a graduate of Texas Tech University and Harvard University Business School's Corporate Governance Program. She was inducted into the National Women's Business Hall of Fame and is a member of the National Women Energy Directors Network. In 2019 she became a board member of the Communities Foundation of Texas, for ten years she has been a board member of the Dallas Citizens Council, and in 2023 will become the Chairwoman of the Dallas Citizens Council.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Abbott appointed Ms. Acosta to the Strike Force to Open Texas. She is one of 40 members from across the state appointed to that Special Advisory Council. In 2016 Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ms. Acosta to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for a three-year term.

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas with total assets of over $7.9 billion. The bank specializes in providing depository and credit services to retail and small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name "Veritex" is derived from the Latin word "veritas," meaning truth, and "Texas."

Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state-chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

