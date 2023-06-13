As the construction industry diversifies, this leader shines amidst a major construction project powered by Lux Speed in Alexandria, Virginia.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Hackel is paving a path forward, in a traditionally male-dominated construction industry. She's also the development manager running the massive redevelopment project that is Oakville in Alexandria, Virginia.

Once a collection of unused industrial buildings, Oakville will house two bustling residential buildings, townhomes, a health complex, a self-storage facility, and an extended City Park in 2024. The two residential buildings will be powered by Lux Speed Internet.

"I like the tangible results, the physical representation of all the work you put into a project, that's why I went into this field in the first place," Hackel said. "Development is a lot of that on a big scale. You work on a project until you get to see the results of what you have been coordinating and laboring over."

Stonebridge is a real estate development and investment firm focused on creating exceptional places based in the Greater Washington area. The northeast developer typically works on projects that promote mixed living, working, and shopping spaces.

By February 2024, real estate developer Stonebridge Associates hopes to begin renting to Oakville residents.

Hackel grew up in New York and studied civil engineering at the University of Virginia. Despite the engineering and construction industry being dominated by men, Hackel has found a strong community of encouraging leaders at Stonebridge.

She's been with Stonebridge for more than seven years – joining the team directly after graduating from the University of Virginia in 2016.

Hackel works closely with Lux Speed Internet as the Fort Lauderdale-based internet company lays down fiber-optic Wi-Fi technology that will eventually provide a network to the entire community.

Constructing a fiber network from the ground up is an extensive process, and Hackel's organization and strong knowledge of the project stood out to Lux Speed as teams worked to design a network specifically for Oakville.

Lux Speed is proud to work with Stonebridge to bring Oakville to life, and to lift industry leaders in the process.

"I don't live far from the site, so driving by every day feels good," Hackel said. "Knowing that is something I worked on, that I am working on, it's rewarding."

Communities interested in using Lux Speed to connect residents and visitors with internet can find more information online.

