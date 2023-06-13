Ms. Hackel Leads Virginia Oakville Redevelopment Project

News provided by

Lux Speed

13 Jun, 2023, 16:13 ET

As the construction industry diversifies, this leader shines amidst a major construction project powered by Lux Speed in Alexandria, Virginia. 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Hackel is paving a path forward, in a traditionally male-dominated construction industry. She's also the development manager running the massive redevelopment project that is Oakville in Alexandria, Virginia.

Once a collection of unused industrial buildings, Oakville will house two bustling residential buildings, townhomes, a health complex, a self-storage facility, and an extended City Park in 2024. The two residential buildings will be powered by Lux Speed Internet.

Continue Reading
Allison Hackel is the the development manager running the massive redevelopment project that is Oakville in Alexandria, Virginia.
Allison Hackel is the the development manager running the massive redevelopment project that is Oakville in Alexandria, Virginia.

"I like the tangible results, the physical representation of all the work you put into a project, that's why I went into this field in the first place," Hackel said. "Development is a lot of that on a big scale. You work on a project until you get to see the results of what you have been coordinating and laboring over."

Stonebridge is a real estate development and investment firm focused on creating exceptional places based in the Greater Washington area. The northeast developer typically works on projects that promote mixed living, working, and shopping spaces.

By February 2024, real estate developer Stonebridge Associates hopes to begin renting to Oakville residents.

Hackel grew up in New York and studied civil engineering at the University of Virginia. Despite the engineering and construction industry being dominated by men, Hackel has found a strong community of encouraging leaders at Stonebridge.

She's been with Stonebridge for more than seven years – joining the team directly after graduating from the University of Virginia in 2016.

Hackel works closely with Lux Speed Internet as the Fort Lauderdale-based internet company lays down fiber-optic Wi-Fi technology that will eventually provide a network to the entire community.

Constructing a fiber network from the ground up is an extensive process, and Hackel's organization and strong knowledge of the project stood out to Lux Speed as teams worked to design a network specifically for Oakville.

Lux Speed is proud to work with Stonebridge to bring Oakville to life, and to lift industry leaders in the process.

"I don't live far from the site, so driving by every day feels good," Hackel said. "Knowing that is something I worked on, that I am working on, it's rewarding."

Communities interested in using Lux Speed to connect residents and visitors with internet can find more information online.

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed is an internet service provider and technology company that connects people to the internet using fiber optic technology. We are principally focused on connectivity with residential customer relationships in 15 states. We deliver fiber-to-the-home internet, wireless, and video through our Lux Speed fiber optic main line backbone and partnership with DirecTV. Visit www.luxspeed.io for more information.

Media contact
Abby Baker
[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Speed

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.