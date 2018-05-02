Ms. International 2018 to Visit Louisville and the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to her next global tour, Ms. International™ 2018, Jolyn Farber, will be stopping in Louisville for appearances at Kentucky Derby events throughout the weekend.

Jolyn Farber, Ms. International 2018

Farber advocates for mental health awareness and children's issues in our country and internationally. She uses her voice to bring awareness to the importance of mental health and to encourage others to speak out to end the stigma and bias currently associated with mental health issues. She also supports various children's charities throughout the world. She speaks and writes on the both subjects.

While in Louisville, Ms. Farber will attend the Unbridled Eve Gala supporting an organization fighting childhood hunger. She will also be attendance at both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

Following her time in Louisville, Ms. Farber tour of the southern United States and then heads to the United Kingdom, Egypt, Thailand and Australia in the coming months.

Farber was crowned, Ms. International 2018 at the Ms. America Pageant ® on Saturday, March 10, 2018 on The Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA which was broadcasted live on AlertTheGlobe.com. Farber was also the People's Choice Award winner.

