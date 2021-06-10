MS-ISAC Members Can Now Access Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond Portal to Proactively Prepare for, Identify and Respond to Cyber Threats

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a component of the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS), have agreed to a first-of-its-kind offering that will provide thousands of government professionals throughout the U.S. with free access to Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond Portal, a secure online platform that provides industry-leading cyber threat intelligence.

"Combatting cyber threats to U.S. state, local, tribal and territorial governments demands timely threat intelligence, as well as robust, cross-industry information-sharing," said Srini Subramanian, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory leader for the state and local government, higher education advisory sector and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "We are offering Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond Portal to MS-ISAC members to help under-resourced teams focus on critical cyber threat activity and encourage more information sharing about vulnerabilities so government agencies can be better informed and prepared for those threats."

Beginning today, MS-ISAC members can leverage information from Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond Portal, which provides in-depth information, analysis and recommendations from Deloitte's worldwide network of cyber threat analysts with threat reports mapped to known tactics, techniques and procedures of cyber threat actors and malware campaigns. Through Deloitte's portal, MS-ISAC members can access reports and notifications on relevant cyber threat activities and vulnerabilities specific to a particular threat actor group, malware campaign, system and sector. By augmenting these reports with the cyber threat bulletins from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, MS-ISAC members have access to both government and private sector perspectives on cyber threats.

"MS-ISAC works to help improve the overall cybersecurity posture of U.S. state, local tribal and territorial governments through focused cyber threat prevention, protection, response and recovery," said Mike Aliperti, chair of MS-ISAC. "Adding Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond Portal to our member services portfolio will provide our more than 10,000 members nationwide with enhanced capability to identify and understand the potential cyber threats they encounter when providing essential citizen services."

Created in 2004, MS-ISAC enrollment recently surpassed 10,000 members — a milestone for state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies across the country. This collaboration with Deloitte further strengthens their efforts to share cyber-related information and reduce overall government cyber risk. MS-ISAC membership includes chief information security officers (CISOs) and equivalent roles within all 50 states, five U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, over 250 individual state departments, as well as thousands of local governments and tribal nations.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security Inc. (CIS) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

