MS-ISAC Selects Analyst1 as Threat Intelligence Platform to Spearhead Defense Against Cybersecurity Threats

RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyst1 , provider of a market-leading threat intelligence platform (TIP), today announced that the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a division of the Center for Internet Security (CIS), has selected Analyst1 to enhance existing internal threat intelligence capabilities to better collect, analyze, and provide relevant information at scale to its to members.

As the focal point for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for the nation's state, local territory, and tribal (SLTT) governments, the MS-ISAC's critical defense mission, combined with unique member needs, required the MS-ISAC to pursue a threat intelligence platform with full control over the data and how it is used to support key elements of its defense-in-depth strategy and integrates with current and future technologies.

In addition to meeting other key requirements, MS-ISAC was seeking a new threat intelligence platform solution to spearhead its defense against complex cyber threats that easily facilitated timely and relevant intelligence sharing at scale in multiple formats without passing cost to members. Analyst1 provides an efficient, straightforward solution that puts the MS-ISAC's analytic expertise front and center.

MS-ISAC reviewed and trialed multiple solutions, ultimately choosing Analyst1's TIP for a number of reasons, including:

Control over the actual data

Ease of integration with other capabilities

Straightforward system management

After a thorough evaluation process, MS-ISAC adopted Analyst1, which led to significant improvements, including higher reliability in the quality of data shared (i.e., far fewer false positives); the ability to quickly assess the value of evidence coming in and data going out; and higher efficiency through the use of a "single pane of glass" for intelligence collection, analysis, and sharing, resulting in better information being sent out to members faster.

"Analyst1 fits well with MS-ISAC's approach to improving the overall cybersecurity posture of the nation's SLTT governments through focused cybersecurity services," said Scott Messick, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Analyst1. "All of MS-ISAC's members have the opportunity to access the Analyst1 solution to protect their respective operational environments. This allows MS-ISAC to be in control of what goes in, what stays in, and what goes out to members."

To download a copy of "MS-ISAC Selects Analyst1 as Their Threat Intelligence Platform," please visit: https://www.analyst1.com/whitepaper/ms-isac-selects-analyst1-as-their-threat-intelligence-platform. For more information, sign up for a free Analyst1 trial at https://www.analyst1.com/connect/request-demo .

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About Analyst1

Analyst1, engineered by cyber threat analysts, offers an enterprise-scale platform that operationalizes threat intelligence and enables security teams and analysts to focus on deeper analysis and response. With Analyst1, organizations gain visibility into advanced persistent threats attempting to infiltrate their networks. For more information, please visit us at www.analyst1.com and follow us on Twitter: @useanalyst1 .

