MS NOW AND ACCUWEATHER® INK MULTI-YEAR DEAL FOR WEATHER COVERAGE

AccuWeather's Weather Data, More Advanced Forecasts and Warnings With Proven Superior Accuracy™ To Be Featured on MS NOW and CNBC

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MS NOW has signed a multi-year deal with AccuWeather®, the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, to bring its weather forecasts, content, data, and access to its expert meteorologists to the network's audiences.

The new deal makes AccuWeather the Preferred Weather Source for VERSANT, reinforcing AccuWeather as having the most accurate weather forecasts and warnings. MS NOW will now be able to tap into AccuWeather's expert meteorologists during breaking news weather events.

This comes as MSNBC, soon-to-be MS NOW, continues to build a new, modern, and independent news operation under VERSANT, as it separates from NBC's news operation.

"At such a groundbreaking moment for soon-to-be MS NOW, we are proud to continue to expand our reporting capabilities and offerings alongside AccuWeather. Our network's mission – embodied through our new name MS NOW, My Source for News, Opinion, and the World – is to bring our viewers the most-trusted news that they care about. We know, at a moment of unprecedented weather events, that AccuWeather will bring top-quality data and reporting to our audiences," said MS NOW Senior Vice President of Newsgathering Scott Matthews.

"AccuWeather is proud to be the Preferred Weather Provider for VERSANT, which further enhances AccuWeather's core mission to save lives, protect property, and help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions," said AccuWeather Chief Executive Officer Steven R. Smith. "AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy from its expert meteorologists will now reach millions more people with this multi-year deal on many new platforms."

Plus, as MS NOW continues to build its independent newsgathering operation under VERSANT, the network has hired David Parkinson as Senior Weather and Elections Data Analyst and Moses Small as Climate Reporter to join the network's growing roster of award-winning journalists. Emmy award-winning Parkinson joins MS NOW from CBS News, while Small joins from ABC 10News San Diego. Parkinson and Small will be working alongside AccuWeather's expert meteorologists to deliver the AccuWeather forecasts on VERSANT networks.

AccuWeather will support MS NOW, as well as CNBC, including daily on-air segments on Morning Joe and Squawk Box. The daily spots will highlight AccuWeather's forecasting expertise, while deepening viewer engagement with the most detailed forecasts and powerful weather insights which connect to business, lifestyle, and cultural topics.

AccuWeather will also provide the networks with an integrated suite of services, including live and recorded meteorologist appearances, data-driven weather graphics, tailored weather briefings, and editorial content. VERSANT will have access to AccuWeather's Enterprise API, editorial feed, and video content library, enhancing its ability to incorporate weather context and analysis across its news and entertainment programming.

