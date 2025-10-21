Ms. Rachel and Nugget Launch New Product Collaboration: The Ms. Rachel Nugget™

Collaboration celebrates Ms. Rachel's most-loved songs while encouraging creativity, movement, and connection between kids and grown ups

Nugget, creators of The Original Play Couch™, today announced a new collaboration with beloved preschool educator and YouTube personality Ms. Rachel. Together, they developed The Ms. Rachel Nugget™, a brand-new Ms. Rachel-themed Nugget highlighting her song-driven educational style. Little ones can point to characters and features on The Ms. Rachel Nugget cover while singing along to Ms. Rachel: “Find the bunny! There’s the bunny!” Both Nugget and Ms. Rachel share a passion for fostering creativity and a commitment to inspiring imaginative play, building connection, and sparking creativity.

The vibrant design draws inspiration from Ms. Rachel's most popular songs, including "Hop Little Bunnies," "If You Should Meet an Elephant" and "Wheels On The Bus." Beyond building forts, slides, and anything else kids can imagine, they can also now engage in a unique seek-and-find element that encourages repetition and connection – cornerstones of Ms. Rachel's interactive teaching method. For example, little ones can point to characters and features on The Ms. Rachel Nugget cover while singing along to Ms. Rachel: "Find the bunny! There's the bunny!"

"Play is one of the most powerful ways children learn," said Rachel Griffin-Accurso. "That's why I'm so excited to collaborate with Nugget, a company that shares our commitment to sparking imagination and connection at home. The Ms. Rachel Nugget was created to bring families together, and I can't wait to see the joy it inspires in little ones everywhere."

"We are humbled and proud to work with someone who so deeply believes that learning happens through play, and that all children deserve an environment that fosters imagination. Our collaboration with Ms. Rachel embodies Nugget's fundamental mission to grow imaginations through thoughtfully designed play furniture," said David Baron, CEO and co-founder of Nugget. "The Ms. Rachel Nugget is a perfect testament to that commitment."

With families continuing to look for ways to encourage active play, creativity and learning at home and with the holiday season approaching, The Ms. Rachel Nugget makes for a great gift that combines fun, movement, learning and imaginative play -- all in one product.

The Ms. Rachel Nugget is now available for pre-order exclusively at NuggetComfort.com . Priced at $289 for the full The Ms. Rachel Nugget , and $159 for The Ms. Rachel Nugget Cover Set . Shipping starts November 14.

For more information on The Ms. Rachel Nugget, visit https://nuggetcomfort.com/ .

About Nugget

Nugget pioneered the play furniture category and quickly became a beloved brand for families across the US, on a mission to grow imaginations. As the creator of The Nugget, The Original Play Couch™, and Chunk, The World's First Play Ottoman™, Nugget's part-furniture, part-toys are beloved for their versatility, modern design, durability and endless ways to play. All Nugget products are proudly assembled in North Carolina.

About Ms. Rachel

The Ms. Rachel team, made up of professional educators, dedicated entertainers, and developmental experts, is passionate about creating learning videos for babies and toddlers that spark joy while fostering early development. With a special focus on speech, language, and social-emotional skills, Ms. Rachel helps littles learn, bond, and thrive. Every video, story, and song is crafted with care to support child growth, making learning fun, interactive, and a playful way for families to connect. For more information about Ms. Rachel, visit https://www.msrachel.com/ .

