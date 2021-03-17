MS Resin (SMMA) Market to Grow by USD 68.00 Million during 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages will Boost Market | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

MS Resin (SMMA) Market: Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages to drive growth.

The manufacturers of food and beverage products choose packaging materials that can extend the shelf life of food. MS resin-based food containers exhibit properties such as resistance to heat, humidity, and gas, as well as aroma barrier. The adoption of new methods of food packaging with improved barrier properties and the need for efficient packaging materials in the food and beverage industry is driving the global MS Resin (SMMA) market in emerging economies. Moreover, consumers in these countries are shifting to packed, ready-to-eat, and microwaveable products and are expected to boost the global MS Resin (SMMA) market. Therefore, an increase in the demand for packaged food has led to the growth of the global MS Resin (SMMA) market.

As per Technavio, the significant growth of the consumer electronics industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

MS Resin (SMMA) Market: Significant growth of consumer electronics industry

MS resin is widely used in the manufacturing of LED and LCD television screens, displays of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and other electronic equipment. The increasing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is likely to drive the consumption of MS resin during the forecast period. Economic growth, increasing literacy rate, and rising purchasing power are among the factors boosting the demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. Advances in wireless mobile telecommunications technology, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, have fueled the adoption of smart devices. The ever-rising sales of smart devices and consumer electronic products are likely to increase the demand for MS resin during the forecast period.

"Flourishing end-user industries, such as electrical and electronics, food and beverage, and automobiles and the increasing production of automobiles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

MS Resin (SMMA) Market: Major Vendors

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

Chi Mei Corp.

Deltech Corp.

Denka Co. Ltd.

MS Resin (SMMA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the MS Resin (SMMA) market by type (Injection molding grade and Extrusion grade), application (Automobile, Electronics, Food and beverages, Toys and leisure, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the MS Resin (SMMA) market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing demand for MS Resin in the automotive industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

