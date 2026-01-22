MS Transverse Appoints Tom McGrath as SVP, Head of Program Underwriting

Industry veteran brings 37+ years of (re)insurance experience to strengthen program underwriting capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Transverse, the leading hybrid fronting carrier partnering with MGAs and program administrators across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Tom McGrath as Senior Vice President, Head of Program Underwriting. McGrath brings more than 37 years of insurance and reinsurance experience to the role, with deep expertise in underwriting, operations, development, and management of insurance program business.

Reporting to Ethan Allen, Chief Program Officer, McGrath will lead the Program Underwriting function, overseeing underwriting execution across MS Transverse's MGA and program partnerships. He will be responsible for strengthening underwriting consistency, supporting program growth, and providing senior-level underwriting leadership to ensure disciplined underwriting, effective oversight, and strong support for our MGA partners as our platform continues to scale.

McGrath joins MS Transverse from AIG, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of AIG US Programs. In that role, he managed a diverse portfolio of 30 programs generating approximately $1 billion in annual gross written premium, with full responsibility for growth, underwriting, and oversight of the portfolio. McGrath has led program teams at Old Republic Specialty Insurance Underwriters, ACE Insurance Group (now Chubb), and at Munich Re, where he managed a team of underwriters administering program business across the United States. He also worked as a reinsurance underwriter while at Munich Re.

"Tom is a strong addition as we continue to scale our program business," said Dave Paulsson, CEO of MS Transverse. "He brings a proven track record managing large program portfolios and deep operational experience. Tom understands what it takes to deliver consistent underwriting results for MGAs, reinsurers, and insureds, and that alignment is central to how we operate at MS Transverse."

"I am thrilled to join MS Transverse at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said McGrath. "The hybrid fronting model that MS Transverse has pioneered creates real value for program administrators and reinsurers alike. I look forward to working with Ethan and the team to strengthen our underwriting execution and deliver exceptional outcomes for our partners."

MS Transverse is a hybrid fronting carrier that partners with Managing General Agents (MGAs), program administrators, and reinsurers to deliver admitted and E&S solutions across specialty and commercial lines.

The company combines carrier paper, disciplined gross-line underwriting, and active program governance with access to traditional and alternative reinsurance capacity. MS Transverse is part of MS&AD Insurance Group, one of the world's largest P&C insurance groups, and benefits from an AM Best A+ financial strength rating. For more, visit mstransverse.com.

