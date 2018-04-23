MSA Announces Record First Quarter Results

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $326 million , increasing 23 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 18 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding the recent acquisition of Globe, organic revenue was up 7 percent on a constant currency basis.

, increasing 23 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 18 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding the recent acquisition of Globe, organic revenue was up 7 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income was $44 million or 13.6 percent of sales, compared to $19 million or 7.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $55 million or 16.8 percent of sales, compared to $33 million or 12.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating margin expansion of 430 basis points was driven by improved gross profit and operating expense leverage.

or 13.6 percent of sales, compared to or 7.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was or 16.8 percent of sales, compared to or 12.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating margin expansion of 430 basis points was driven by improved gross profit and operating expense leverage. GAAP earnings were $32 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $14 million or $0.37 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $39 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $22 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Comments from Management

"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our key end markets and geographies, and strong execution of our focused growth strategy," said William M. Lambert, MSA Chairman and CEO. "Double-digit revenue growth was supported by growth across all of our core product lines as well as returns on the acquisition of Globe. After reducing our cost structure by more than $25 million in 2016 and 2017, we were able to drive quarterly earnings growth of 76 percent on revenue growth of 23 percent," he said. Mr. Lambert added that the company has seen a step-change in its profitability profile over the past several years.

"We are pleased with the strong start to 2018 and are encouraged by the favorable dynamics we're seeing across both our industrial and fire service end markets. Our quarterly revenue growth and improving order book reflect the traction we are gaining from efforts to strengthen our leadership positions in each of our core product areas and market segments," Mr. Lambert said.

"The ongoing strengthening of key industrial markets and recent successes in our global fire service business has provided the backdrop for a very solid start to 2018. Our focus now is on sustaining that level of performance while continuing to diligently manage our cost structure. Our improving order book - coupled with our streamlined cost structure and benefits of U.S. Tax Reform - positions us well to continue increasing shareholder value in 2018 and beyond," Mr. Lambert concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net sales $ 325,894



$ 265,765

Cost of products sold 178,555



146,043

Gross profit 147,339



119,722









Selling, general and administrative 80,250



76,786

Research and development 12,548



10,998

Restructuring charges 5,274



12,739

Currency exchange losses, net 2,008



580

Other operating expense 2,824



—

Operating income 44,435



18,619









Interest expense 4,781



3,591

Other income, net (2,340)



(1,458)

Total other expense, net 2,441



2,133









Income before income taxes 41,994



16,486

Provision for income taxes 9,505



1,796

Net income 32,489



14,690

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (118)



(277)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 32,371



$ 14,413









Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:





Basic $ 0.85



$ 0.38

Diluted $ 0.83



$ 0.37









Basic shares outstanding 38,216



37,766

Diluted shares outstanding 38,778



38,593



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,883



$ 134,244

Trade receivables, net 254,068



244,198

Inventories 171,203



153,739

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,463



17,333

Other current assets 78,678



72,783

Total current assets 632,295



622,297









Property, net 154,848



157,014

Prepaid pension cost 85,941



83,060

Goodwill 426,860



422,185

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 59,954



59,567

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 118,349



123,089

Other noncurrent assets 217,521



217,614

Total assets $ 1,695,768



$ 1,684,826









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 26,780



$ 26,680

Accounts payable 68,142



87,061

Other current liabilities 178,482



175,538

Total current liabilities 273,404



289,279









Long-term debt, net 441,426



447,832

Pensions and other employee benefits 173,840



170,773

Deferred tax liabilities 10,249



9,341

Other noncurrent liabilities 155,663



165,023

Total shareholders' equity 641,186



602,578

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,695,768



$ 1,684,826



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net income $ 32,489



$ 14,690

Depreciation and amortization 9,671



8,752

Change in working capital and other operating (24,807)



72,948

Cash flow from operating activities 17,353



96,390









Capital expenditures (3,241)



(1,442)

Property disposals and other investing 58



165

Cash flow used in investing activities (3,183)



(1,277)









Change in debt (9,401)



(96,437)

Cash dividends paid (13,390)



(12,455)

Company stock purchases (2,673)



(3,811)

Other financing 848



6,267

Cash flow used in financing activities (24,616)



(106,436)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,363



1,625









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,083)



(9,698)



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 209,129



$ 116,765



—



$ 325,894

Operating income











44,435

Operating margin %











13.6 % Restructuring charges











5,274

Currency exchange losses, net











2,008

Other operating expense











2,824

Strategic transaction costs











$ 94

Adjusted operating income (loss) 50,086



12,778



(8,229)



$ 54,635

Adjusted operating margin % 23.9 %

10.9 %





16.8 %



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2017













Sales to external customers $ 166,568



$ 99,197



—



$ 265,765

Operating income











18,619

Operating margin %











7.0 % Restructuring charges











12,739

Currency exchange losses, net











580

Other operating expense











—

Strategic transaction costs











1,337

Adjusted operating income (loss) 36,151



7,796



(10,672)



$ 33,275

Adjusted operating margin % 21.7 %

7.9 %





12.5 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, other operating expense and strategic transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 9 % 209 % 13 % 16 % 20 % 17 % 27 %

— %

23 % Plus: Currency translation effects (4) % (12) % (2) % (4) % (6) % (6) % (4) %

(5) %

(5) % Constant currency sales change 5 % 197 % 11 % 12 % 14 % 11 % 23 %

(5) %

18 % Less: Acquisitions — % 198 % — % — % — % — % 13 %

— %

11 % Organic constant currency change 5 % (1) % 11 % 12 % 14 % 11 % 10 %

(5) %

7 %

(a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 1 % 470 % 12 % 15 % 16 % 26 % 30 %

(4) %

26 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (1) % — % — % — % (2) % — %

— %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 1 % 469 % 12 % 15 % 16 % 24 % 30 %

(4) %

25 % Less: Acquisitions — % 476 % — % — % — % — % 20 %

— %

17 % Organic constant currency change 1 % (7) % 12 % 15 % 16 % 24 % 10 %

(4) %

8 %

(a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 29 % 17 % 16 % 17 % 25 % 8 % 21 %

5 %

18 % Plus: Currency translation effects (14) % (13) % (9) % (11) % (12) % (9) % (12) %

(11) %

(12) % Constant currency sales change 15 % 4 % 7 % 6 % 13 % (1) % 9 %

(6) %

6 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant currency change 15 % 4 % 7 % 6 % 13 % (1) % 9 %

(6) %

6 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Consolidated

Americas

International Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) 197 %

469 %

4 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 14 %

16 %

13 % Portable Gas Detection 12 %

15 %

6 % Industrial Head Protection 11 %

12 %

7 % Fall Protection 11 %

24 %

(1)%

Breathing Apparatus 5 %

1 %

15 % Core Sales 23 %

30 %

9 % Core excluding Acquisitions 10 %

10 %

9 %











Non-Core Sales (5)%



(4)%



(6)%













Net Sales 18 %

25 %

6 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 7 %

8 %

6 %

(a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

%

Change











Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 32,371



$ 14,413



125% Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (914)



(2,782)





Subtotal 31,457



11,631



170%











Restructuring charges 5,274



12,739





Currency exchange losses, net 2,008



580





Other operating expense 2,824



—





Strategic transaction costs 94



1,337





Asset related losses and other, net 17



64





Income tax expense on adjustments (2,534)



(4,088)





Adjusted earnings $ 39,140



$ 22,263



76%











Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.01



$ 0.58



74%

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

