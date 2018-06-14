MSA Mortgage & Robert Paul Properties Passion for Home and Community Extends to Their Charitable Giving

WINTHROP, Mass., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Mortgage and Robert Paul Properties sponsored CASA's (Community Action for Safe Alternatives) cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 9.

MSA and Robert Paul Properties sponsorship funds will be used to sustain substance misuse and risky behavior prevention programming in Winthrop. CASA strives to improve the quality of life for all Winthrop residents and provide a safer community for children and youth by identifying and providing prevention resources.

MSA Mortgage, LLC

They educate families and individuals about the effects of substance abuse as a complex issue and assist them in creating healthier environments.

"Coming together to achieve a common goal is a powerful thing, we're proud of the work CASA does for the youth of Winthrop," said Jason Deeb, Vice President/Senior Loan Originator at MSA Mortgage. "We consider it a privilege to support organizations that strive to strengthen our community."

"In addition to providing an incredible real estate experience, Robert Paul Properties cares about the communities in which we live and work," said LeighAnn Eruzione, Real Estate Agent for Robert Paul Properties. "We are honored to be able to support CASA and its effort to reduce the risk of substance abuse in Winthrop."

MSA Mortgage, LLC & Robert Paul Properties: Helping people achieve the dream of home-ownership while giving back to the local communities they operate in.

About CASA (Community Action for Safe Alternatives)

Community Action for Safe Alternatives (CASA), a nonprofit organization, founded in May 1997 by a group of concerned parents who saw a need to work to reduce drug use among their children's peer group. Over the last 19 years, CASA has grown into a vibrant coalition of over 150 representatives from over 12 sectors of the community including schools, law enforcement, youth and parents, business owners, concerned residents, health care providers and community leaders.

