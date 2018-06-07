MSA Mortgage Offers Cutting-Edge Headquarters, New Products, Return of Industry Leaders & the Launch of a New Brand: Lending at the Speed of Life

WINTHROP, Mass., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Mortgage, LLC recently launched a new, integrated marketing campaign — "Lending at the Speed of Life" — that builds on the company's commitment to efficiency and creating a better mortgage company for customers, team members, and communities.

"We are committed to building an even better MSA Mortgage," said Robert Deeb, CEO of MSA Mortgage. "'Lending at the Speed of Life' reflects our efforts to develop and offer innovative products that help our customers reach their financial goals."

Thank you to Steve Tassinari and Bob Bartol of First Priority Credit Union for coming out and supporting the launch and re-branding of MSA Mortgage. Attorney Denise DiCarlo and Linda Calla share industry knowledge at the MSA Launch Party on May 10. Bob Deeb, Winthrop MA, is the Founding Principal of MSA Mortgage, LLC a full service mortgage bank servicing the lending needs of New England. Guiding you through the loan process quickly and stress-free.

MSA rolled out their new brand at a company launch party on May 10 at their new headquarters (354 Main Street) in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Approximately sixty potential and established partners (realtors/attorneys/appraisers/banks) in Winthrop had the opportunity to eat, drink, and network while touring the cutting-edge space. "Our Success is attributed to our process but most importantly, our relationships," said Deeb. "It's important to me that we include our partners in on the exciting changes happening at MSA."

MSA Mortgage is building a strong foundation for the road ahead with their exceptional back office. A recent retooling of operations allows them to close most loans within 21-days or less.

In today's competitive market, MSA recognizes the need to offer solutions for buyers that are having trouble coming up with a down payment. MSA just rolled out Bridge Loans that will give an edge to buyers that otherwise would not be able to compete in today's market.

"There is a real demand for mortgage products that address the outdated housing stock trend. We offer products that will allow buyers to purchase a home and receive additional funds to repair or modernize the property with a single loan," said Laura Stoupakis, COO of MSA Mortgage, LLC. "We recently added one of the top underwriters in the business, Ardi Kotoni, who specializes in 203k construction loans."

MSA recently expanded their leadership team with the return of mortgage veterans Rich Scherer and Rick Clayton. National Mortgage News named both Scherer and Clayton to the list of 2017 Top Producers. Their expanding team also includes Luisa Bedoya who is currently rated the No. 1 Latino mortgage originator in Massachusetts and was named the No. 1 Latino mortgage originator in New England for 2017. Jason Deeb rounds out the MSA All-Star Team by continuing to dominate the mortgage industry. For over a decade Jason has been rated as one of the top loan originators in Greater Boston & New England.

About MSA Mortgage, LLC

Founded in 2001 with just two employees, MSA has grown tremendously in its seventeen years. New state-of-the-art headquarters on Main Street in Winthrop will be key to enhancing operations and performance as employee numbers continue to grow. Among its amenities are a cutting-edge gym, kitchen and game room. With four locations in Massachusetts and one in Vermont, MSA expects to expand their market share across New England in the next five years. To learn more, visit MSAmortgage.com.

